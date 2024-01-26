Marczi: 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Awards

In a more optimal timeline, we would be doing this after the Super Bowl. But since the Pittsburgh Steelers got a head start on their offseason, so too do we begin wrapping up the year that was earlier than we would like. Part of that process is handing out some meaningless awards nobody has any business caring about. I’m afraid mine are going to bear a striking similarity to Alex Kozora’s, at least.

Offensive MVP – RB Jaylen Warren

I’m afraid we’re not terribly spoiled for choice here, but I’m going with Warren for one primary reason: consistency. To put up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage as a running back on 210 touches is impressive. Najee Harris scored at a higher rate and fumbled less often, but for much of the year at least, Warren was the more likely to succeed. His underrated role as pass protector on blitz pickups can’t be overlooked, either. He helped a number of big plays leave the pocket.

Defensive MVP – OLB T.J. Watt

Come on. You know this one. it has to be T.J. Watt. He was phenomenal once again this season, and in a year in which S Minkah Fitzpatrick and DL Cameron Heyward were hardly healthy. The only question is if he wins the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Rookie of the Year – CB Joey Porter Jr.

I think this one is relatively easy, as well. For one thing, he won the team’s Rookie of the Year award and is a finalist for the NFL’s as well. He has the makings of a future Pro Bowler at the position. If he can stop grabbing so many receivers and start grabbing more footballs, at least.

Biggest Surprise – QB Mason Rudolph

Not just his play but just as much the fact that he was even on the field. And the fact that he stayed on the field. All credit to him for keeping his head down and working all along and being ready for his opportunity. I think it’s fair to say he made the most of it, or close enough. While his exploits might get exaggerated in some corners, all can agree, I think, that he acquitted himself well at a time when most of the NFL had written him off.

Biggest Disappointment – QB Kenny Pickett

As disappointment is relative to expectation, I can hardly imagine anything being more disappointing than Kenny Pickett’s play in 2023. The expectations were sky high after the preseason, outside of the few geniuses who will declare themselves below as having known all along exactly how the season actually played out. But suffice it to say that he did not look the way he was supposed to look: like a franchise quarterback. The pendulum has swung comically in the other direction, with some now insisting he’s one of the worst quarterbacks in history, but his lack of improvement from his rookie season is extremely concerning and of immense concern to the immediate future of the franchise.

You can throw names of all the other players you want out there who may not have had a great season. But none of them had expectations that were nearly as high as were those for Pickett. The anointed future face of the franchise. If you’re a first-round quarterback and your head coach says your starting job’s going to be challenged going into your third season, you’re the most disappointing player on your team. First-round quarterbacks are the foundation stones of rosters. Not centers or backup wide receivers or aging defensive backs. His 2023 season was a disappointment, and he would be the first to say it.

Most Underrated – OLB Alex Highsmith

Let’s go in this direction. For as much as we’ve talked about how great Watt is, the 2023 season was also a reminder of how driven that conversation for edge rushers is by sack numbers. Highsmith didn’t have the sack numbers this past season, yet he quite arguably played better than the year before when he had twice as many and was a Pro Bowl alternate.

Play of the Year – WR George Pickens’ 86-Yard Touchdown

Again, apologies if you feel like you’re re-reading Kozora’s ballot, but that’s the way they break. I strongly considered Highsmith’s strip sack and Watt’s subsequent fumble recovery return for a touchdown in Week Two that gave the Steelers a win over the Cleveland Browns.

But if I’m going off of how a play made me feel in the moment, it had to be this one. It was the play that gave the season life again. Coming off a miserable three-game losing streak during which at times it legitimately felt like the franchise could come undone, suddenly there was something happening again. And it was George Pickens making it happen. Put him in position to make a play and watch him go. A lesson for 2024.

GEORGE PICKENS CAREER LONG 86-YARD TOUCHDOWN! Steelers start off HOT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H3DyRvtFrG — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 23, 2023

Coach of the Year – ILB Coach Aaron Curry

The attrition at the inside linebacker position was dramatic in 2023. Cole Holcomb, then Kwon Alexander. Elandon Roberts was banged up for much of the second half of the season, but he played like a trooper. Mykal Walker struggled in coverage, but they adapted and found other answers, including Myles Jack making a reunion appearance. Sure, Grady Brown coached the last month of the season without any safeties, too, but I’m sticking with my gut here.

2024 Player to Watch – TE Pat Freiermuth

No, he’s not a young player. In fact, he is going into the final year of his rookie contract. But I think he is primed for big numbers in 2024. Any reasonably competent offensive system would feature him more. Even considering he missed five games, it’s astonishing that he didn’t receive even 50 targets on the season. Whoever is starting at quarterback next season, Freiermuth should be one of his best friends.

Best Addition – G Isaac Seumalo

He was the Steelers’ best offensive lineman this season and a physical tone-setter. Like the rest of the linemen, there was a bumpy road at the start of the season, but he righted the ship and showed why the front office paid up for him.

Most Notable Storyline – Kenny Pickett On The Bench

Again, like the most disappointing category, this is about proportionality. It’s nothing short of stunning for a team to go into a playoff game and put its nominal starting quarterback on the bench. No team that believes it has a franchise quarterback would ever ride the “hot hand” under center. While it was the right decision, to act on it spoke volumes for that moment.

But 2024 is a new moment. It still starts with Pickett in an unstable position, but he can determine where things go from there. Go out there and prove you’re the guy and everything will be okay. If he doesn’t, the Steelers are back in quarterback limbo for who knows how long. That’s why this has to be the most notable storyline.

Most Missed – WR Chase Claypool DL Cameron Heyward

I considered CB Cameron Sutton, especially relative to what the Steelers had a cornerback without him, but quite frankly I don’t think he had all that remarkable of a season in Detroit. He was highly targeted, and his numbers show that, without getting his hands on a ton of balls.

On the other hand, the Steelers’ defense was just not the same without a healthy Cameron Heyward, so I have to agree with Kozora yet again. This was a dominant, Pro Bowl player just one season ago. He didn’t look like it in 2023 more often than not, and that’s not even factoring in his time lost due to injury. I do expect he’ll be back in 2024, whether at a discount or otherwise, and I also expect him to play better—if he’s healthy. They need him to. Because outside of Keeanu Benton, there’s no hope on the current roster for things getting any better right now.