2023 NFL Super Wild Card Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
|2023 Super Wild Card Week Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Texans +2
|Browns -2
|Browns -2
|Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs 8:10 PM ET (SAT)
|Chiefs -4.5
|Dolphins +4.5
|Chiefs -4.5
|Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -7
|Cowboys -7
|Cowboys -7
|Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions 8:15 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -3
|Rams +3
|Lions -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Buccaneers +3
|Eagles -3
|Eagles -3
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills 4:30 PM ET (MON)
|Bills -10
|Steelers +10
|Steelers +10
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 17-14
|Bills 24-16
|Week 18 Results
|9-7
|9-7
|2023 Results
|135-123-14
|138-120-14