The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bills Playoff Game Preview, Coordinator Comments, Wild Card Round Picks, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 75 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news in the football world concerning three NFL and college head coaches.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers getting ready to play the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday Super Wild Card game, Alex and I look at the Thursday injury reports from both teams.

The weather situation in Buffalo for Sunday’s playoff game is big news this week so Alex and I make sure to address that topic early in this show.

Steelers coordinators Eddie Faulkner and Teryl Austin both talked to the media on Thursday and as usual, Alex and I recap a few notable things that came out of those press conferences.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are once again joined by Matt Parrino, who covers the Bills for Syracuse.com. Matt helps us preview the Sunday game between the Steelers and the Bills for roughly 30 minutes. We talk about the Bills’ injury situation as well as things to look for on offense and defense ahead of Sunday’s game in Buffalo. At the end of this interview, Matt gives us his score prediction for the game.

If not already doing so, please make sure to follow Matt on Twitter/X at @MattParrino and read his coverage of the Bills online at: https://www.syracuse.com/user/mparrino/posts.html.

After having Matt on with us, Alex and I jump into our own long preview of the Sunday playoff game between the Steelers and the Bills. We address all three phases of the game for both teams and more.

Alex and I then move on to pick all of the Super Wild Card Weekend games against the spread and end that segment by giving our score predictions for the Sunday game between the Steelers and the Bills.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 124-minute episode as well, and we finish it by answering several listener questions.

