Watch: The Depot 180 — December 29 — Episode 381

Episode 380 — Dec. 26, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road this weekend to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. That stadium is known to be one of the most hostile environments in the league and will stress the Steelers’ communication on offense. In today’s episode I discussed Mason Rudolph getting the start and how a win this week could put the Steelers in an uncomfortable situation with Kenny Pickett next week. I also talk about Pete Carroll and Mike Tomlin’s longevity as coaches and some Tomlin praise coming from Pete Carroll before wrapping it up with the injury reports for both teams.

