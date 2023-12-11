Tomlin’s Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (Dec. 11th)

Something new we’re doing for Steelers Depot. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gives his press conference early in the week before each game, outlining what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we’ll write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post. A one-stop shop for the rest of what Tomlin had to say.

Before we get into tidbits, here’s everything we’ve written so far today from the press conference:

RED ZONE DEFENSE NEEDS TO IMPROVE

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped back-to-back games against the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, each of which came into the game with a 2-10 record. One of the big factors in both games was the Steelers defense’s inability to win in situational moments, particularly in the red zone. In the first half against the Patriots, New England had two red zone attempts and both of those resulted in touchdowns. They also scored from the 24-yard line, just outside the red zone. The Cardinals entered the red zone four times and scored touchdowns on three of those drives.

“Particularly in the last couple weeks, I thought our situational defense was significant,” Tomlin said. “Our inability to hold people to field goals in the red area. We’ve talked a lot about it, about the attrition component of the interior portions of our defense at linebacker and sub-package, and what that has done to us in terms of some schematics and some people, and some tight ends have made some significant plays in recent weeks.”

The inside linebacker room has suffered a number of injuries, which has forced guys like Blake Martinez, Mykal Walker, and Mark Robinson to play significant snaps. Tomlin said, “It is reasonable to expect those guys to be better with more exposure.” Elandon Roberts has been holding down the position well, but he can’t do it alone and he has been dealing with a groin injury suffered last Sunday against the Cardinals. The improving play of those linebackers will be critical to the improvement of situational football and getting back to keeping scores down as the defense was doing earlier in the season.

COLTS ‘RIDE WAVE’ THAT THEIR DEFENSIVE FRONT PROVIDES

Tomlin was very complimentary of the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive front and the problem that it will pose to the Steelers on Saturday.

“They ride the wave that their front provides,” he said. “They play a lot of people in their front. [DeForest] Buckner is a bell cow, if you will, of that front group. He plays in run-game circumstances. He plays in pass-game circumstances. They got some guys that distinguish themselves in one or the other. Like I said, they use a lot of people. Kwity Paye, Samson [Ebukam] are two guys on the edge, man, that provide quality rush for them. I think they got four guys with five or more sacks.”

Ebukam and Paye lead the way with eight and seven-and-a-half sacks. respectively. DE Dayo Odeyingbo has six and a half and Buckner has five and a half. Overall, their unit has 42 sacks, fourth-most in the league. For reference, the Steelers currently have 36. QB Mitch Trubisky was sacked twice on Thursday Night Football. He already doesn’t look comfortable in the pocket, so one of the league’s best pass-rushing groups will pose a serious threat to the Steelers this week.

TOMLIN NOT LOOKING TO PROVIDE COMFORT TO HIS TEAM

After a disastrous last two games, the Steelers still find themselves well within in playoff contention. Their statistical chances may have dropped from 79 percent to 25 percent, but they currently hold the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs. A win against the Colts will raise that all the way to a 50-50 toss-up. Tomlin was asked whether he is using that to convey a positive message to his team.

“I think our guys understand that I’m not necessarily looking for positive messages in an effort to build them up,” he said. “I am probably taking the opposite approach in talking about how urgent these weeks and opportunities and games are because the road is getting narrow.”

TOMLIN SHARES IN FANS’ FRUSTRATION

The last week-and-a-half has been very unkind to the Steelers, both in the media and from fan base chatter across the Internet. It is one of the lowest points of Tomlin’s career and one of the lowest moments in recent Steelers history. Tomlin was asked how the team responds to fans who are rightfully frustrated at this point.

“I share their frustration. Our business is winning and the last couple of weeks we have not handled business and we understand that,” he said. “And so, we’re working and working with an edge.”

Let’s hope the Steelers can find that edge entering what is shaping up to be their most important game of the season in terms of playoff implications.