Tomlin Says Pickett In ‘Significantly Better Position’ This Week, Explains Why Rudolph Remains Starter

Based on Mike Tomlin’s own words, QB Kenny Pickett sounds pretty healthy for today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Still, it’s QB Mason Rudolph getting the nod as the team’s starter in a must-win game.

Speaking to Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, Tomlin outlined Pickett’s health and why Rudolph is getting another opportunity.

“I think he’s in a significantly better position,” Tomlin told Labriola. “I don’t know the seriousness of the consideration (of him playing) a week ago. He’s in a much better place now.”

Pickett is nearly a month removed from injuring his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals. He had surgery the next day with the hope of returning in Week 17 or Week 18. For the second straight week, he was limited during practice, ostensibly receiving only individual reps and not seeing action in team sessions. Officially listed as questionable for the Seahawks’ game, the best he’ll be is the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Rudolph, named the starter Friday afternoon.

Coming off an excellent performance to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, Tomlin explained Rudolph deserved another chance.

“Mason played a really good game, and we want to give him an opportunity to maybe build upon that and us to build upon that. That was the reason why we inserted him into the lineup…I’m excited about the prospects of seeing what we can do in his second outing.”

Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, two big plays to WR George Pickens, in the 34-11 victory. It was the Steelers’ best performance by a quarterback in two years, Rudolph solid from start to finish as Pittsburgh won by more than one possession for the first time all season.

While Tomlin stopped short of declaring Pickett 100 percent healthy, it seems obvious enough that he would be playing if Rudolph didn’t shine last week. If Rudolph had struggled against the Bengals, Pickett would’ve received team reps throughout the week and started this game. Pickett told reporters he’s healthy, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac noted the same, and Tomlin seems to be confirming. Watching today’s game from the sideline won’t sit well with Pickett, even if sticking with Rudolph is the right decision.

Now, it’s a question of if Pickett will dress as the No. 2 or be the No. 3 QB. Without team reps in nearly four weeks and the optics of your “franchise” quarterback dressed but not playing, it’s logical Mitch Trubisky will serve as the top backup. We’ll get our answer when the team announces their inactives 90 minutes before the 4:05 kickoff.