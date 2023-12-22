T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward Excited For Mason Rudolph To Get Much-Deserved Opportunity

It has been more than two years since Mason Rudolph last started a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that time, Rudolph has gone through quite a bit as a professional football player.

But even with some of the hardship and the lack of playing time — or even a realistic shot at seeing the field as the QB3 in Pittsburgh — Rudolph has been the utmost professional and persevered. And now, with the Steelers’ season hanging in the balance, Rudolph is getting a shot.

The veteran quarterback will start Saturday’s Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. after passing veteran Mitch Trubisky on the depth chart, replacing him in the starting lineup as second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

It’s a big opportunity for Rudolph to prove himself again, not only to the Steelers’ organization but to the NFL as well, considering he’s an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

For Steelers star defenders T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, they are excited to see Rudolph get his opportunity with the Steelers once again.

“The guy goes out there and does his every single warmup routine that he’s done since he’s been here. He has acted like he’s the starter as far as how he practices, how he approaches the game,” Watt said regarding Rudolph, according to video via Steelers Live on Twitter. “I know he would’ve loved to get more reps, but I never saw him complain about it. I’m excited for him to get to show himself again on the big stage.

“I know it must be frustrating to put in all the work and not get an opportunity. So for him to get an opportunity, it would be awesome to see.”

It will be awesome to see Rudolph get his opportunity to start. Yes, it has been more than two years since he started a game, but the guy has never had his commitment to the team questioned, has always put in the work and prepared each and every day like his opportunity is coming.

Now, it is.

His teammates have seen him prepare each and every day, and they’ve taken note as to how he’s prepared day after day, even without any real path to the field as the third quarterback on the roster.

“I think Mason has just gone about his business. He’s waited his time. I know he has dealt with his struggles, but I felt like he’s just always battled back,” Heyward said. “It’s not been a thing where it’s more overtly, but he’s coming to work every day and just competed and just been ready for when his number’s called. Excited for him. We’re gonna need him. We’re gonna need him to step up. We just gotta take advantage of these opportunities.”

Rudolph has always bounced back from adversity. From the Myles Garrett situation, to the comments from Ben Roethlisberger following his selection, to losing the quarterback “battle” in training camp in 2022.

He was expected to move on after the 2022 season, but surprisingly returned on a one-year deal in May for the 2023 season, even though he knew he was going to be QB3. He’s handled that role very, very well, being quite a consistent leader in the quarterback room, even if he hasn’t been playing.

It’s a tight-knit quarterback room, even with the competition. Rudolph has been key in that room, and now he’s being rewarded with an opportunity. Teammates are happy for him. Hopefully he rewards them with a strong performance.