Steelers Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Three Ruled Out, Pickett Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the weekend, 48 hours ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Per the team, QB Kenny Pickett is questionable due to his ankle injury. Three players have been ruled out: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, S Trenton Thompson, and LB Elandon Roberts.

RB Najee Harris and OG Isaac Seumalo, both listed on the injury report throughout the week, do not carry game statuses and will play this weekend.

Steelers Week 17 Injury Report

DNP

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee – out)

S Trenton Thompson (neck – out)

LB Elandon Roberts (pec – out)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder – no game status)

Limited

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle – questionable)

Full

RB Najee Harris (knee – no game status)

Kenny Pickett officially listed as questionable by the team for Sunday's game against Seattle. Limited practice reps all week. LB Elandon Roberts, S Trenton Thompson, S Minkah Fitzpatrick are out. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 29, 2023

Fitzpatrick, Thompson, Roberts, and Seumalo did not practice on Friday. For Seumalo, this has become common as he’s battled a shoulder injury. It’s possible he has surgery on it after the season, but he will start at left guard in Seattle.

Pickett was again a limited participant in practice, making the second-straight week he’s been limited every day. Earlier Friday, Mike Tomlin confirmed that Mason Rudolph would start at quarterback against the Seahawks. Now, it’s a matter of whether Pickett will dress and be the No. 2 or if that will go to Mitch Trubisky, who served in that role last week. Pickett could be the team’s third-string emergency quarterback.

Harris was a full participant as he’s battled a knee injury since the Arizona Cardinals game.

Fitzpatrick will miss his second game with the knee injury he suffered in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It’s likely Patrick Peterson will start in his place at free safety. Eric Rowe will get the nod at SS with Thompson, also injured in the Colts game, still out. Thompson regressed after practicing in full Wednesday, a disappointing outcome. Rowe will have to be elevated off the practice squad by 4 PM/EST tomorrow.

Like Rowe, LB Myles Jack is expected to be elevated off the practice squad for the second straight week and take the place of the injured Elandon Roberts, who suffered a pec injury early in the second quarter of the Week 16 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. LB Blake Martinez is also expected to dress for the second time this season.

The Steelers and Seahawks kick off at 4:05 PM/EST.