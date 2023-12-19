Steelers Week 16 Tuesday Injury Report: Four Players Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game taking place on Saturday, the Steelers are practicing today through Thursday. Not practicing for the Steelers today were S Trenton Thompson (neck), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), RB Najee Harris (knee), and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).

Limited Tuesday were QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), S Elijah Riley (ankle), OT Broderick Jones (ankle), TE Pat Freiermuth (knee), and DL Cam Heyward (concussion).

Steelers Tuesday Injury Report

DNP

S Trenton Thompson (neck)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

RB Najee Harris (knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

Limited

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)

OT Broderick Jones (ankle)

TE Pat Freiermuth (knee)

S Elijah Riley (ankle – designated to return)

DL Cam Heyward (concussion)

During his Monday press conference, Mike Tomlin indicated that Pickett would receive some level of practice reps throughout the week. He referred to Pickett as “questionable” for Saturday’s game with the expectation that QB Mason Rudolph will ultimately start. Pickett went through individual work as the fourth quarterback today, though it still seems most likely Rudolph will get the nod this weekend.

Fitzpatrick has already been ruled out with the knee injury he suffered in the first half of Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With Damontae Kazee suspended the rest of the season, the Steelers are thin at safety, adding Jalen Elliott to their practice squad earlier today. Thompson suffered a stinger during the Colts game but was able to finish. Harris and Seumalo have battled their injuries for weeks but haven’t miss game action.

DL Cam Heyward entered concussion protocol shortly after the Colts’ loss. He’ll have to be cleared by doctors prior to kickoff in order to play.

Riley was designated to return today, opening up a 21-day window to return. Tomlin indicated he could be available this weekend though he’ll obviously have to get worked into full participation instead of just limited sessions.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.