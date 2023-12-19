Steelers Open 21-Day Practice Window For S Elijah Riley

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rather thin at the safety position entering Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but help could be on the way.

The 21-day practice window for veteran safety Elijah Riley was opened Tuesday, the team announced.

Riley has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Nov. 20 after leaving a game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 with an ankle injury. Riley was replaced on the 53-man roster by Trenton Thompson, who was signed off of the practice squad that week, while the Steelers also brought in linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe that day in a flurry of roster moves.

Riley remains on the Reserve/Injured list and the Steelers have 21 days to activate him to the roster, or he will remain on Injured Reserve.

Look at the amount of ground that #Steelers backup safety Elijah Riley covered here to sack #Browns QB Deshaun Watson on a pivotal third down scramble drill. Riley stepped up big-time in relief of Minkah Fitzpatrick. Outstanding play in space. pic.twitter.com/Nod4nPSpy6 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 20, 2023

Prior to his ankle injury, Riley had played 40 total defensive snaps on the season and graded out at a 73.6 on the season, including a 54.2 against the run and a 74.2 in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Riley had nine tackles, two tackles for loss and three pressures before the injury and had allowed one reception for 36 yards in the win over Green Bay in Week 10 at home.

Along with his 40 snaps defensively, Riley had 179 snaps on special teams before landing on the Reserve/Injured list. He was a key component on Danny Smith’s special teams units.

With the Steelers down to Thompson, Miles Killebrew and Rowe at safety, Riley’s return to practice is a big boost for a position in need. It remains to be seen if he’ll be healthy enough to be activated for Saturday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Steelers are seemingly getting healthier at the position.

Pittsburgh also signed veteran Jalen Elliott to its practice squad Tuesday, adding safety depth.