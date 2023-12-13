Steelers Offensive Line Continues Slow Climb In Weekly Rankings

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers moved up one spot in Pro Football Focus’s weekly offensive line rankings. This week, they jumped two spots and are now in the top half of the league, moving to No. 15 ahead of their crucial game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers have featured the same configuration of personnel along the offensive line since Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans when rookie OT Broderick Jones was inserted into the lineup at right tackle in lieu of Chukwuma Okorafor. Pro Football Focus had their offensive line ranked 21st back then, and they have been on a relatively steady climb up the rankings ever since.

The right side of the offensive line was praised by PFF for its play against the Patriots. RG James Daniels and RT Broderick Jones combined to allow just three of the 10 total pressures on QB Mitch Trubisky and both players were given pass blocking grades over 75.0. All three of those pressures were credited to Jones, as Daniels did not allow a single pressure for the third time in a game this season.

Really nice job by Broderick Jones to stall out this bull rush. Not easy to do against a wide rusher attacking full speed. Drafted for his athleticism and he's still rounding out his game but he generally plays with good technique. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/8wXg7iMXse — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 12, 2023

On the other side, Dan Moore Jr. didn’t fare as well with a 64.3 overall grade, including a 57.3 pass blocking grade. He was charged with five pressures. Some of his reps against Deatrich Wise Jr. were downright ugly, including this rep posted by Alex Kozora.

Though Trubisky was sacked twice by the Patriots, PFF did not charge either to the offensive line. Overall, the Steelers’ offensive line ranked seventh in pass-blocking efficiency for Week 14. The run blocking was less inspiring with LG Isaac Seumalo and C Mason Cole being given the only grades above 70. The Steelers had to abandon the run after a first half that saw them trailing by 18 points midway through the second quarter.

Next up, the Steelers will play against the Colts, who are tied for the fourth-most sacks in the NFL with 44. They have four players with over five sacks. Mike Tomlin said that the Colts “ride the wave that their front provides” during his Monday press conference this week. They have a bunch of names that they rotate through their defensive front. Leading the way are Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and DeForest Buckner. The Steelers will be put to the test in their pass blocking. Trubisky looked less than comfortable in the pocket last Thursday, but with an extra week of reps and preparation, he will be expected to improve his level of play.