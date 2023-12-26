Steelers ILB Myles Jack Impresses Ben Roethlisberger In Return From Proverbial Couch

There are certainly a lot of interesting storylines to write about following the Saturday win the Pittsburgh Steelers had against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of those centers around inside linebacker Myles Jack, who made his 2023 debut in that contest following his Friday elevation from the practice squad.
Jack not only played on Saturday, but he had to play a lot due to starting inside linebacker Elandon Roberts leaving the contest early due to a pectoral injury. During the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast, former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger made it known how impressed he was to see Jack come out of retirement several weeks ago to ultimately become a main contributor on defense for the team.
“He’s on the couch last week and now he is calling the defense,” Roethlisberger said of Jack. “It’s sad, the inside linebackers for the Steelers are going down like flies. It’s crazy how it’s just that season for that, I guess. But Myles Jack, who obviously was with the team last year, I believe…so maybe knows some of the stuff. But to literally be on the couch and then – I’m sure he is working out and stuff, but to then come on out and then calling the defense. That was just, that’s awesome.”
While Jack literally didn’t come off the couch last week, as he was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on November 20, I understand the message Roethlisberger was trying to convey. Jack had to obviously get himself back into football shape after joining the Steelers and then get caught up with any defensive changes the team made since they released him in the middle of March.
Jack ended up in a familiar spot on Saturday against the Bengals, which was him wearing the helmet with the green dot on it. That obviously signifies that he has the helmet with the communication device inside it. Jack, by the way, wound up playing 47 defensive snaps against the Bengals on his way to registering six total tackles, two for lost yardage, one sack, and two quarterback hits. That was his first sack as a member of the Steelers, by the way.
What does the future hold for Jack moving forward? Well, technically, he is now back on the team’s practice squad to begin Week 17. However, assuming that Roberts will be sidelined by his pectoral injury for an extended length of time, Jack should find his way as a member of the 53-man roster by the time Sunday rolls around. Based on how he was used on Saturday against the Bengals after Roberts went down injured, Jack will likely be the new starter and permanent great dot-wearer moving forward.
The Steelers could do worse for a starting inside linebacker this late in the season. After all, they had already previously lost two inside linebackers, Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander, to season-ending injuries. Now, Roberts is likely to join them on the Reserve/Injured list. Jack started 15 games for the Steelers last season. His contract was terminated in March, however, as his overall play did not match the amount of money he was scheduled to earn in 2023.
Thankfully for the Steelers, their separation with Jack was obviously a cordial one. Jack is now back.
“I think they’ll benefit from having him next week and moving forward,” Roethlisberger said on his podcast of Jack.
You can watch the entire latest episode of the ‘Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger’ podcast below: