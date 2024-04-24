The Terrible Podcast — Talking Final 2024 Steelers Mock Drafts, Potential Draft Targets By Position & More

Season 14, Episode 120 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the mock draft process during the offseason and why I loathe having to do at least one.

We move on to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers rumors floating around ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft getting underway on Thursday night. Most of those rumors are related to possible trades the Steelers could make in the coming days. There are a few nuggets to cover so we do just that.

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger chimed in Wednesday morning with his thoughts on the needs the Steelers have ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. We discuss the direction he thinks the Steelers should go in the first round when it comes to a position.

Today is the 20th anniversary of the Steelers drafting Roethlisberger, so we talk about where we both were when that happened in 2004.

Alex and I then dive into our final mock drafts for the Steelers that are live on the site. We go pick by pick and discuss reasons for each selection. We also discuss several players we considered mocking to the Steelers in various rounds.

Is the weight of Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson a feature or a bug? We have a brief discussion about him during this show.

We close this show out by going through each of the position groups ahead of the draft and which prospects within them seem like potential Steelers selections. We also discuss our podcasting plans for the upcoming draft weekend.

