Injury Update: LB Elandon Roberts Suffers Pec Injury, Arm In Sling

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out of Saturday’s game with a big-time win. But they might’ve lost one of their key defensive pieces in the process. Speaking to reporters after the game, Mike Tomlin confirmed LB Elandon Roberts suffered a pectoral injury. Tomlin didn’t offer an update on how serious the injury was, telling reporters via the team website that he hopes to have more information for his Tuesday press conference.

Per the PPG’s Brian Batko, Roberts had his left arm in a sling after the game.

Steelers ILB Elandon Roberts has his left arm in a sling in the locker room. Left the game early with a pectoral injury. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 24, 2023

Roberts suffered the injury in the first half of the Steelers’ 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He walked off the field and entered the blue medical tent. According to the NBC sideline report, he exited the blue tent without his jersey and shoulder pads. Initially listed as doubtful, he was soon downgraded to out.

With Roberts out, it left Mykal Walker and Myles Jack as the team’s top two linebackers. Mark Robinson also mixed into the rotation and played the run well. Jack had a solid game, finishing with six tackles, two QB hits, and a sack while nearly picking off a tipped pass. It was his first game since last season with the Steelers. Jack was elevated off the practice squad ahead of Saturday’s game, unretiring and signing with Pittsburgh last month.

Despite missing more than half the game, Roberts still finished with five tackles, tied for fourth on the team. Pittsburgh had already been playing without LBs Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander for many weeks after losing to season-ending injuries. It’s possible Roberts could be added to that list, especially with just two games to play. But Roberts has played through injury and there probably won’t be definitive word on his status until Monday or Tuesday. Roberts is the team’s leading tackler, now with exactly 100 on the year. He is under contract through next year.