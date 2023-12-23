Elandon Roberts Injured Against Bengals (Update)

UPDATE: Roberts has since been downgraded to OUT, per Lauten. David Chao, Pro Football Doc on Twitter, is speculating that Roberts suffered a torn pectoral, which would end his season.

UPDATE: Roberts has been downgraded to OUT. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 23, 2023

UPDATE: Per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, Roberts is doubtful to return with a pectoral injury.

#Steelers LB Elandon Roberts sustained a pectoral injury and his return to the game is doubtful. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 23, 2023

UPDATE: Per 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree, Roberts is heading to the locker room.

Elandon Roberts to the locker room. #Steelers — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 23, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Elandon Roberts was attended to by trainers on the field following a first-down play by the Bengals with 11 minutes left in the second quarter. The seventh-year veteran was on his feet, so it appears to be an upper-body injury for Roberts, who made the tackle on the previous play.

Pittsburgh elevated ILB Myles Jack from the practice squad, and Jack will replace Roberts. He’ll also wear the green dot for Pittsburgh with Roberts out of the game. Pittsburgh has dealt with a bevy of injuries at the inside linebacker position with Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander out for the season.

Roberts missed most of Pittsburgh’s Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a groin injury, but he was able to return for Week 14. Hopefully, this injury isn’t serious, and Roberts will be able to return to play soon. We’ll keep you updated on his status going forward.