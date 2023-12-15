Steelers-Colts Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

There may still be four games left in the regular season, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are in full playoff mode. After losing to the New England Patriots last Thursday, the Steelers sit at 7-6. They’ll take on the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts on the road Saturday, so be sure to get your answers in early. The winner of this game probably makes the playoffs. The loser of this game probably doesn’t. Those are the stakes in clear and blunt terms.

Win, lose, or draw, we’ll be here to recap and cover the game. As always, thanks for being here and supporting the site.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: Will the Steelers beat the Colts?

2 – Over/under Pittsburgh scoring 19.5 points?

3 – Will QB Mitch Trubisky have at least one turnover of any kind in this game (not including on downs)?

4 – Which will there be more of: catches by Steelers tight ends or third-down conversions by Pittsburgh’s offense?

5 – How many sacks from the Steelers EDGE rushers in this game?

Tiebreaker: Steelers’ total yards of offense (closest number wins, even if it goes over).

Recap of 2023 Week 14 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Backup quarterback Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals never looked back in a 34-14 win over Indianapolis. Twenty-five of 38 (65.8%) respondents predicted the Bengals beating the Colts.

Question 2: The Cleveland Browns stifled a Jacksonville comeback in a 31-27 win. A narrow 20 of 38 (52.6%) majority of respondents selected the Browns.

Question 3: The Baltimore Ravens beat the Chargers 37-31 in overtime on a punt return for a touchdown. Officials opted not to throw a flag on a push to the back of the closest defender on the catch. Thirty-three of 38 (86.9%) respondents picked the Ravens to win.

Question 4: The Dallas Cowboys thumped Philadelphia, 33-13, at home. Just 11 of 39 (28.2%) of respondents picked up a point.

Question 5: Josh Allen threw for 233 yards in a 20-17 win over Kansas City. But in a seesaw battle between quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes threw for 271 yards in a losing effort. Sixteen of 37 (43.2%) respondents picked Mahomes to pass for more yards than Allen.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Bengals Win? Browns Win? Ravens Win? Eagles Win? Josh Allen Or Pat Mahomes More Pass Yards? SD Consensus Yes Yes Yes Yes Josh Allen Correct Answers Yes Yes Yes No Patrick Mahomes

Steelers Depot respondents got three out of five correct!

Five respondents swept the board by answering all five questions correctly and receiving 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points)! Kudos to Beaver Falls Hosiery (69), Beeze (66), ValyrianSteelerJedi01 (73), Jason W (71), and Style Points (65) for sweeping the questions. The tiebreaker needed to determine this week’s winner was the 102 combined points scored by the Steelers’ three AFC North rivals in Week 14. The median response was 69. ValyrianSteelerJedi01 came closest by predicting the Ravens, Browns, and Bengals combining to score 73 points.

Excellent job ValyrianSteelerJedi01! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on Twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or new this season , opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

After 14 weeks, Steelers D remains in first place. But Jason W and yours truly are now in a tie for second on the strength of our bonus scores. Hoptown, Steel_Man24, and ValyrianSteelerJedi01 return to the leaderboard. Four folks fell off. A number of folks on last week’s leaderboard failed to respond Friday. That is giving an edge to those who continue answering every week. Remember, the Steelers play Saturday, so an early cutoff for valid responses.

Just four weeks to reach the top!

Here is the 2023 Leaderboard after Week 14:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Steelers D 72 First Jason W 65 Second (tie) +5 Beaver Falls Hosiery 65 Second (tie) +5 GhotiFish 63 Fourth (tie) -2 Style Points 63 Fourth (tie) +8 Beeze 62 Sixth +12 Steven Small 61 Seventh -4 Stone Age Tone 60 Eighth -4 Ted Webb 59 Ninth -5 Six ring circus 58 Tenth (tie) -3 IC in Cincy 58 Tenth (tie) Chris92021 57 12th -6 Buckeye Steel 56 13th -1 Deep_derp 55 14th (tie) -2 Andi B 55 14th (tie) -2 Pghomer 55 14th (tie) +4 Ratsotex 54 17th (tie) -5 Peter-Petersen 54 17th (tie) +4 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 54 17th (tie) +24 Doc Ellis D 53 20th (tie) -10 GreenBastard 53 20th (tie) -2 Greg Payne 53 20th (tie) +3 John Pudine 52 23rd (tie) -11 TommyG21 52 23rd (tie) +2 Douglas Prostorog 52 23rd (tie) +2 Jeremy 51 26th +4 wa_steel 50 27th (tie) -6 ginko18 50 27th (tie) +1 Lucky Beagle 49 29th (tie) -6 Wes Lee 49 29th (tie) -1 hoptown 49 29th (tie) +5 Steel_Man24 49 29th (tie) +5

*New to Leaderboard