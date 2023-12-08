‘Mini Bye’ Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took on the New England Patriots last night. And full disclosure, I’m writing this before the game kicked off. So either congrats to the Steelers on the win to move and 8-5 or they lost, dropped to 7-6, and I assume everything is on fire.

(Update: It’s all on fire)

No matter what the state of the team is, we’ll be here to cover things. And get you through this mini-bye weekend until the team plays next Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. As always, thanks for being here and supporting the site.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – With no Steelers game, we can’t ask if you they think they’ll win. So we’ll go around the AFC North. Will the Bengals beat the Colts?

2 – Will the Browns beat the Jaguars?

3 – Will the Ravens beat the Rams?

4 – Looking around the NFL, will the Eagles beat the Cowboys?

5 – Which quarterback will throw for more yards – Buffalo’s Josh Allen or Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes?

Tiebreaker: The combined number of points scored between the Bengals, Ravens, and Browns (closest number wins, even going over).

Recap of 2023 Week 13 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Only two folks predicted Arizona humiliating Pittsburgh. The lowest number to get this question correct all season.

Question 2: Kyler Murray threw one touchdown pass with no interceptions. Ten of 52 (19.2%) Steelers Depot respondents picked Murray to throw more touchdown passes than interceptions .

Question 3: James Conner gained just 17 yards on 10 carries in the first half. But his six-yard run on the Cardinals’ second play of their 99-yard drive the most important. It got them out of the hole with Elandon Roberts injured on the same play. Jaylen Warren had 41 yards on five first-half carries. The second half was another story as Conner ran over the Steelers’ defense to finish with 105 yards on 25 carries compared to 59 rushing yards gained by Warren. Eighteen of 52 (34.6%) predicted Conner gaining more rush yards than Warren.

Question 4: Win by nine points? How about losing by 14? Just 21 of 52 (40.4%) said no to this answer.

Question 5: The Steelers completed three passes for 20 or more yards . That was the median response of Depot respondents with 21 pegging it. The only question answered correctly as a group.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Kyler Murray More TD or INTs? Warren or Conner Rushing Win by +9 Points How Many 20+ Completions SD Consensus Yes Same Jaylen Warren Yes 3 Correct Answers No Touchdown James Conner No 3

Steelers Depot respondents got one out of five correct!

No respondents swept the board by answering all five questions correctly and receiving 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points)! But Steven Small (43) and Reese Dare (62) came within one and tied with four correct questions. The tiebreaker needed to determine this week’s winner was the 29 receiving yards gained by Pat Freiermuth. The median response was 64.5. Steven Small came closest by predicting Freiermuth gaining 43 receiving yards.

Excellent job Steven Small! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or new this season , opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

After 13 weeks, Steelers D and GhotiFish still hold the top two spots. But Steven Small supplants Stone Age Tone in third place. Ginko18 and Reese Dare return to the leaderboard. While Slim Stew on it for the first time this season!

Just five weeks to reach the top!

Here is 2023 leaderboard after Week 13:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Steelers D 68 First GhotiFish 58 Second Steven Small 57 Third +3 Stone Age Tone 56 Fourth (tie) -1 Ted Webb 56 Fourth (tie) Chris92021 55 Sixth Jason W 54 Seventh (tie) -3 Six ring circus 54 Seventh (tie) -1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 54 Seventh (tie) +4 IC in Cincy 53 Tenth (tie) +1 Doc Ellis D 53 Tenth (tie) +1 Ratsotex 52 12th (tie) -3 Buckeye Steel 52 12th (tie) -3 Deep_derp 52 12th (tie) -1 Andi B 52 12th (tie) -1 Style Points 52 12th (tie) -1 John Pudine 52 12th (tie) +5 Beeze 51 18th (tie) -1 GreenBastard 51 18th (tie) -1 Pghomer 51 18th (tie) -1 Peter-Petersen 50 21st (tie) -4 wa_steel 50 21st (tie) +1 Greg Payne 49 23rd (tie) -1 Lucky Beagle 49 23rd (tie) -1 TommyG21 48 25th (tie) -3 B&G 48 25th (tie) -2 Douglas Prostorog 48 25th (tie) -4 Wes Lee 47 28th (tie) -6 *ginko18 47 28th (tie) +5 DLFoot 46 30th (tie) -3 Jeremy 46 30th (tie) -1 *Slim Stew 46 30th (tie) +4 *Reese Dare 46 30th (tie) +9

*New to leaderboard