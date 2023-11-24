Thanksgiving Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the 5-5 Bengals. They’ll do so without Matt Canada, who was fired by the team Tuesday morning. RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner and QBs Coach Mike Sullivan will take over his responsibilities, Faulkner handling the planning, Sullivan the play calling.

After losing to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, Pittsburgh can’t afford to drop back-to-back AFC North road games. The Steelers will face another backup quarterback this week with Jake Browning replacing Joe Burrow, who is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand. This will be the first meeting of 2023 between the Steelers and Bengals. Last year, the teams split their season series but enter this one with two different-looking squads.

No matter what happens, we’ll be here covering it for you guys. Until then, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – As always, we ask: Will the Steelers beat the Bengals?

2 – QB Kenny Pickett hasn’t thrown for more than 160 yards in any of his last four starts. Will he throw for more than 160 against the Bengals?

3 – Which RB will receive the first carry Sunday: Jaylen Warren or Najee Harris?

4 – LB Elandon Roberts had 15 tackles against the Browns. Over/under 10.5 tackles this weekend?

5 – Will Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase catch a touchdown pass?

Tiebreaker: Total yards of offense for the Steelers (closest number wins, even if over).

Recap of 2023 Week 11 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Cleveland Browns edged Pittsburgh, 13-10 . The Steelers came close to snatching a victory but no cigar. Just 10 of 51 (19.6%) Steelers Depot respondents picked Cleveland to win.

Question 2: Trenton Thompson came close to intercepting a Dorian Thompson-Robinson pass. But only Chandon Sullivan managed to snag one of the rookie quarterback’s passes. Twenty-five of 51 (49%) respondents predicted the Steelers defense intercepting one pass . In fact, one interception was the median response of all respondents. Great job!

Question 3: The Steelers only gained 49 rushing yards in the first half against Cleveland’s strong defense. But Jaylen Warren broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run on the second play of the third quarter. The Steelers’ 172 rushing yards were easily over 90.5 . Thirty-nine of 51 (76.5%) respondents picked up a point by taking the over.

Question 4: Keeanu Benton played well but did not sack DTR . Thirty-five of 51 (68.6%) respondents said he would not sack a Cleveland quarterback. He’ll have another chance to sack a quarterback against Cincinnati this Sunday.

Question 5: Pat Freiermuth caught one pass for seven yards, Darnell Washington one for eight yards. David Njoku dropped some passes but ended up catching 7-of-15 targeted passes for 56 receiving yards. Njoku easily gained more receiving yards than all the Steelers’ tight ends combined. Thirty-six of 51 (70.6%) respondents picked Njoku to pick up a point.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? How Many DTR INTs? Steelers O/U 90.5 Rush Yards Keeanu Benton Sack? More Rec Yards: Njoku or Steelers TEs? SD Consensus YES 1 OVER NO DAVID NJOKU Correct Answers NO 1 OVER NO DAVID NJOKU

Steelers Depot respondents got four out of five correct!

Two respondents swept the board by answering all five questions correctly, receiving 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points)! Bravo Jason W and Stone Age Tone! The tiebreaker needed to determine this week’s winner was the 23 total points scored by Pittsburgh and Cleveland. The median response was 36 combined points scored by the two teams. Stone Age Tone predicted 35. Close. But not as close as Jason W’s prediction of 30 total points.

Excellent job Jason W! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or new this season , opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

After 11 weeks, Steelers D remains in first place. But he better watch his six! GhotiFish is closing the gap. Stone Age Tone leapfrogged past last week’s third-place pack with his five-point bonus bonanza. Two new folks join the leaderboard. Jason W back on the board for the first time since Week Three; Hoptown back after a two-week absence. Four folks fell off this week.

Black Friday is coming up. Yinz better answer the Friday Night 5 this weekend since a lot of folks will be in a turkey coma and suffer the consequences. Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving!

Here is 2023 Leaderboard after Week 11:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Steelers D 54 First GhotiFish 52 Second Stone Age Tone 50 Third +17 Steven Small 47 Fourth (tie) -1 Six ring circus 47 Fourth (tie) -1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 47 Fourth (tie) -1 Chris92021 47 Fourth (tie) +4 wa_steel 46 Eighth (tie) Buckeye Steel 46 Eighth (tie) +4 IC in Cincy 46 Eighth (tie) +4 Ratsotex 46 Eighth (tie) -5 Deep_derp 45 12th (tie) -4 Andi B 45 12th (tie) Doc Ellis D 45 12th (tie) Style Points 45 12th (tie) +5 Beeze 45 12th (tie) +5 GreenBastard 44 17th (tie) -5 Pghomer 44 17th (tie) Peter-Petersen 44 17th (tie) +3 ginko18 43 20th -17 Lou Rock 42 21st (tie) -13 Wes Lee 42 21st (tie) -1 Ted Webb 42 21st (tie) +2 *Jason W 42 21st (tie) +19 B&G 41 25th (tie) -1 Greg Payne 41 25th (tie) -1 DLFoot 40 27th (tie) -3 Jeremy 40 27th (tie) +2 Douglas Prostorog 39 29th (tie) -5 Agustin-ARG 39 29th (tie) *Hoptown 39 29th (tie) +5

*New to Leaderboard