Steelers Activate Elijah Riley From IR, Elevate Myles Jack, Eric Rowe Among Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several roster moves ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the team, they have signed LB Kyron Johnson to the active roster, while activating S Elijah Riley off injured reserve. The team also elevated LB Myles Jack and S Eric Rowe to the active/inactive roster off the practice squad.

We have activated S Elijah Riley from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster, signed LB Kyron Johnson to the active roster & elevated LB Myles Jack & S Eric Rowe to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/TnaU79aUC3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2023

S Damontae Kazee has been suspended for the rest of the season for his hit last Saturday on Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Landing a shoulder into Pittman’s helmet as Pittman laid out to make a diving catch, Kazee was immediately flagged and quickly ejected from the game. Monday, the NFL announced they had suspended him for the rest of the year, including any and all potential playoff games. Kazee appealed the ruling and got the playoff suspension rescinded but the three-game regular season suspension was upheld.

Rowe is expected to make his Steelers’ debut tomorrow. An NFL veteran and 31 years old, Rowe broke into the league as a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. Entering the league as a corner, he later transitioned to safety. His last NFL game came in 2022, appearing in 14 of them for the Miami Dolphins, making six starts. He finished the season with 56 tackles, two sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Pittsburgh’s safety unit has been hit hard by injuries and absences. Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Trenton Thompson (neck) have been ruled out for tomorrow’s game and will not play. Damontae Kazee had his regular season suspension upheld for the year, missing the Steelers’ final three contests. It means Rowe will likely start in Saturday’s game, though it’s not entirely clear who will play opposite of him, but Riley is an option. Rowe signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad on November 20. He will wear No. 25 for the team.

Jack is set to make his 2023 Steelers debut for the team. Signed to a two-year contract ahead of the 2022 season, Jack led Pittsburgh with 104 tackles a year ago. But injuries hampered his play and caused his snap count to be reduced late in the season, leading the team to cut him during the offseason. After retiring in the summer and pursuing other ventures, including owning minor league hockey teams and flying planes, he unretired and signed to the team’s practice squad in November, the same day Rowe was signed. Jack will wear No. 16 for the team.

Rowe’s signing came when the Steelers placed Riley on injured reserve more than a month ago due to an ankle injury suffered in a Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Riley returned to practice this week and worked fully on Wednesday and Thursday, officially listed as questionable on Pittsburgh’s final injury report. He will at least help bolster depth if he does not start. Riley is also a multi-phase player on special teams.

As for Johnson, he’s already been elevated by the team three times, so to get him on the active roster, he had to be signed. Each team is allowed three standard elevations to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad, so it makes sense that the team chose just to elevate Rowe and Jack while signing Johnson with three games remaining in the season. Johnson has played 48 special teams snaps in Pittsburgh’s last three games. He has yet to see a snap defensively, although he did have 18 defensive snaps last year as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati kickoff Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.