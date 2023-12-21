Damontae Kazee Has Regular Season Suspension Upheld On Appeal; Eligible For Playoffs

Monday, the NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers S Damontae Kazee for the rest of the season, the final three regular season games and any playoff contests. Tuesday, an appeals officer didn’t offer much of a reprieve. Kazee’s regular season suspension was upheld, with the only reduction coming to the playoffs. Kazee will be eligible for any postseason games the Steelers could play.

Meaning, Kazee is out for the final three games of the Steelers’ regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, and Baltimore Ravens. Given the team’s long odds to make the postseason, he’s likely played his final game of the 2023 season.

The news was tweeted out by NFL Senior VP of Communications Michael Signora.

Hearing officer James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, has upheld the suspension of Damontae Kazee for the remainder of the regular season. Thrash also ruled that Kazee would be eligible to return to the active roster for the playoffs, should the club qualify. — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 21, 2023

The appeal was heard by former NFL WR James Thrash, appointed jointly by the NFL and NFLPA.

Kazee was flagged and ejected from Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts for this hit on WR Michael Pittman Jr. An illegal hit to the head, Pittman laid motionless on the ground for several moments but was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power. He did not return to the game.

Damontae Kazee hit on Michael Pittman that got him ejected #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/wFqAMXDMCT — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 17, 2023

The NFL announced Kazee’s suspension shortly after noon on Monday. In a letter to Kazee, the league cited the vicious nature of the hit that they say could’ve been avoided, in addition to Kazee being fined by the league five previous times this season. Kazee’s agent noted that several of those fines have been rescinded on appeal and should not count against him.

In the hours following that news, several former NFL players came to Kazee’s defense. Tom Brady took to Instagram to put the blame on quarterbacks for throwing passes that put receivers in harm’s way, while ex-Steelers safety and current Colts’ coach Mike Mitchell vented that safeties aren’t able to play the position effectively anymore.

I don’t know what to tell my safeties anymore. I guess just let them catch it. If I were a WR I would dive for every catch. That would ensure no contact and a completed pass. Playing deep safety in today’s nfl where rules are made mostly by people who’ve never played is tough. — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 18, 2023

It’s ultimately a harsher punishment than what Denver Broncos DB Kareem Jackson received after appeal, having his four-game suspension cut in half to two games. His following four-game suspension was upheld on appeal. That case was heard by the other appeals officer, former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks.

The suspension will also cost Kazee all three of his final regular season game checks, imposing a hefty financial cost in addition to him being unable to take the field. According to Dave Bryan, that amounts to well over $200,000.

This suspension should cost Damontae Kazee $208,333 in game checks for the final three games he his suspended for. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 21, 2023

With Kazee now out and Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) also missing at least this weekend and possibly more, and Trenton Thompson (neck) not practicing so far this week, the Steelers are perilously thin at safety. Veteran Eric Rowe is likely to be elevated for Saturday’s game against the Bengals. Elijah Riley remains on IR but has practiced this week and could be activated ahead of the weekend. Patrick Peterson also logged 34 emergency snaps at safety last weekend, while special teamer Miles Killebrew could also see a larger role to finish out the year.