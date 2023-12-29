Seahawks Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Four Players Ruled Out

S Jamal Adams will not make his return for the Seattle Seahawks this week after all. The three-time Pro Bowler has been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers after practicing on a limited basis all week.

Also ruled out for Seattle were WR Dee Eskridge, OT Jason Peters and LB Frank Clark. Seahawks reporter John Boyle posted the report on Twitter.

#Seahawks injury report for their Week 17 game vs. Pittsburgh. We'll get more details from Pete Carroll following the conclusion of practice: pic.twitter.com/fcpQOsjnkR — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 29, 2023

Seattle was hoping to get Adams and Devon Witherspoon back this week, but Adams will need another week to recover from his knee injury. Losing Peters, who is dealing with a plantar fascia issue, will hurt Seattle’s offensive line depth.

RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness) is questionable, as is LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle). Brooks’ status is one to watch as he wears a lot of hats on defense for the Seahawks. If he’s unable to go, former Steelers LB Devin Bush would likely get the start. WR DK Metcalf, who popped up on the injury report Thursday with a back injury, is also listed as questionable. LB Nick Bellore (knee), Witherspoon (hip), and DE Mario Edwards (knee) round out the group of six questionable for Seattle.

Metcalf and Brooks are the two biggest names to watch, but Walker didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and could be at risk of missing Sunday’s game. While he is expected to play, it’s worth noting that he has been banged up at various points this season. Witherspoon will look to return from a two-game absence, and the rookie is having a really solid season for the Seahawks.

Both Pittsburgh and Seattle are going to be looking for a win to improve their respective playoff standings, and with the game being played at Lumen Field, the Seahawks will want to ride their home-field momentum. Pittsburgh is also down two starters in LB Elandon Roberts and S Minkah Fitzpatrick, meaning it’s going to be an uphill battle for both teams as they deal with injuries.