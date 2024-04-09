Seahawks Host WR Chase Claypool On Free Agent Visit

Chase Claypool’s next football stop could be parts north, though perhaps not past the border and into Canada. Despite the CFL claiming his rights last week, Claypool’s still pursuing NFL opportunities. According to NFL reporter Howard Balzer, the Seattle Seahawks visited with Claypool today.

A former second round draft pick, Claypool’s career has been in free-fall since his strong rookie season. Since, he’s fell out of favor in Pittsburgh and was traded during the 2022 season to the Chicago Bears. A deal the Steelers easily won, receiving the eventual 32nd overall pick for Claypool, who did little but frustrate in parts of two seasons with Chicago.

Growing tired of his antics, the Bears dealt Claypool to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2023 NFL deadline, receiving back a Day Three pick in return. Claypool’s time with Miami was largely uneventful, catching just four passes across nine games, though he had the occasional frustrating penalty.

Now a free agent, his next stop is uncertain. Last week, the CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders added Claypool to their exclusive negotiation list. That doesn’t mean Claypool must sign with them but if he ever plays for a CFL team, the Roughriders get dibs.

For his career, Claypool has 175 receptions for 2,261 yards and 13 receiving scores. But he’s quickly gone from emerging rookie, once posting a four-touchdown game against the Philadelphia Eagles, to a player in danger of falling out of the NFL completely. If he does sign with Seattle, it’ll almost certainly be a one-year deal that would offer no guarantee of him cracking their 53-man roster. With a “big three” of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Claypool would have to prove a capable special teams player in order to stick.

Perhaps the Seahawks have interest due to new head coach Mike Macdonald watching Claypool in Pittsburgh. Macdonald served as the Baltimore Ravens’ linebackers coach in 2020, Claypool’s first and best year in the league.