QB Kory Curtis, Who Had Workout With Steelers, Headed To Seahawks Minicamp

QB Kory Curtis, who reportedly had a recent workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is heading to Seattle as part of their upcoming rookie minicamp. Curtis announced the news on Twitter Friday.

Super grateful for the opportunity to join the @Seahawks. The first step on this journey…Rookie minicamp! #AGTG — Kory Curtis (@KoryCurtis12) April 19, 2024

A well-traveled passer who began his career at Ohio State but finished it out at D-II Gannon, Curtis was part of the 2023 NFL Draft class. Pittsburgh seemed to have interest in him last year, Curtis impressing and showing off a live arm at his Pro Day. But Curtis never latched onto an NFL team, using the spring as another chance to show off for NFL scouts.

Curtis attended the Big 12 Pro Day, a first-of-its-kind conference workout that invited players from all schools for a three-day event. Curtis took part as an arm for the workout, giving someone for receivers and tight ends to catch passes from while also showing off for scouts.

A two-year starter at Gannon, Curtis threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022 while also serving as the team’s starting punter. Never appearing in a game for Ohio State, he transferred to Bryant for the 2019 and 2020 seasons before finishing his career at Gannon, a private school that plays in the PSAC, one of Division II’s better conferences.

Curtis reportedly worked out for Pittsburgh earlier this month but it’s obvious he’s not going to sign with the team. It doesn’t sound like he’s signed a deal with the Seahawks but will head to their camp on a tryout basis. Assuming the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp is the first weekend after the draft and not the second, there’s nothing that would prevent Curtis from going to Pittsburgh the week after, but there’s also no indication that’s the case. The Steelers will have at least one tryout quarterback in rookie minicamp, likely paired with an undrafted free agent, to get them through the three-day weekend.