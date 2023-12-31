Schefter: Seahawks Expected To Play WR D.K. Metcalf And RB Kenneth Walker; ‘Concerns’ Over Walker’s Injury

A late-night update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicates the Seattle Seahawks will start two key offensive players in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per Schefter, WR D.K. Metcalf (back) and RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder) are expected to play. However, the team has “concerns” over Walker’s shoulder injury suffered last week that limited him throughout this week of practice.

Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a back injury, is expected to play vs. the Steelers, per Pete Carroll. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2023

Seahawks’ RB Kenneth Walker, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a shoulder injury and illness, is expected to play vs. the Steelers, per source. But the team is also has some concerns about a shoulder injury that was aggravated last Sunday at Tennessee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2023

Metcalf popped up on the injury report Thursday with a back injury and did not practice the rest of the week. But head coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism he would be able to play and Schefter’s report tracks with that. One of the league’s freakiest wide receivers, he’s been the team’s top big-play threat, averaging a career-high 16.6 yards per reception. Rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. is expected to shadow him for the Steelers, a matchup Porter says he relishes.

Walker’s status was less certain, battling the injury throughout the week. With 192 carries, 774 yards, and seven touchdowns, he leads the Seahawks in all major rushing categories. If he’s limited or aggravates his injury mid-game, rookie Zach Charbonnet will lead the backfield. A second round pick out of UCLA, he has 101 carries for 428 yards and one touchdown this year but has largely been a clear backup in games where Walker is healthy.

Multiple Seahawks’ players have been ruled out of Sunday’s game. Most notable is LB Jordyn Brooks, the team’s second-leading tackler. Ex-Steeler Devin Bush is expected to start in his place. The team will also be without SS Jamal Adams, placed on IR on Saturday.

For Pittsburgh, three players were ruled out for the game: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle), S Trenton Thompson (neck), and LB Elandon Roberts (pec). QB Kenny Pickett is questionable with his ankle injury suffered in early December but Mason Rudolph will start. At best, Pickett will be the No. 2 but serving as the No. 3 is more likely. If so, Mitch Trubisky will be Rudolph’s immediate backup.

Pittsburgh and Seattle kicks off Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.