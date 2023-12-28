Joey Porter Jr. Had D.K. Metcalf Matchup ‘Circled Up On My Calendar’

Yesterday, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf said he was excited for the matchup against Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Speaking to the media today, Porter echoed the same sentiments, telling reporters he’s had the matchup “circled” on his calendar.

“D.K. is definitely one of those guys that’s different from the rest. But like every matchup, I’m ready for it, I’ve been looking for it,” Porter said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube. “I’m not gonna lie, I’ve had this one circled up on my calendar.”

He said he’s had it circled since he found out about the matchup. Both Metcalf and Porter are physical players, and the matchup between the two of them should reflect that. Porter said he’s ready for it and looking forward to it.

“He put on tape, he’s an aggressive guy, he likes to get physical. He put hands on dudes. I know that, I’m just excited for that,” Porter said.

Porter has the same reputation as a physical corner, and he has 13 penalties called against him this season. It’s going to be important for Porter to make sure he doesn’t get too grabby against Metcalf. But Porter is a rare corner who has the physical tools to match up with the 6-4, 236-pound Metcalf. Metcalf has had a good season in 2023, and if he gains two yards against Pittsburgh, he’ll have the third 1,000-yard season of his career. So far this year, Metcalf has 60 catches for 998 yards and eight touchdowns.

Porter has been adept at taking the top receiver of Pittsburgh’s opponents out of games, something he did when he matched up with Tee Higgins in Week 16. For the Steelers to win against Seattle in a game they have to have to make the playoffs, Porter is going to need to minimize Metcalf’s impact on the game as much as possible. He hasn’t topped 80 yards in three weeks, but he did have a massive performance in Week 13, with six catches for 134 yards and three scores in a Thursday Night Football loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Metcalf is more than capable of having a huge game, and the Steelers and Porter need to make sure it doesn’t happen. Seattle has a lot of weapons at receiver, but it sounds like Porter is going to be focused on limiting Metcalf in a matchup that he’s excited for. It should be one to watch, and we’ll see if Porter can continue his success against top receivers by taking away Metcalf.

Watch the full interview with Porter below.