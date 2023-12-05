Report: Lions To Sign Former Steelers DL Tyson Alualu

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu is making a return to the NFL. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Alualu is signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, giving the NFC North power some depth along the defensive line for the stretch run.

Veteran DT Tyson Alualu is signing with the #Lions, per his agent @kenny_zuckerman. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2023

Alualu hasn’t played since Week 18 of last season for the Steelers in which he saw just 16 snaps. Alualu opened the 2022 season as the starter at nose tackle for the Steelers but was then benched for Montravius Adams, who was outplaying the long-time stalwart on the Steelers’ defensive line.

Alualu returned in 2022 after suffering a serious ankle injury in Week Two of the 2021 season in a home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He was never quite the same in 2022, which led to the Steelers letting him depart in free agency.

It seemed like Alualu was going to walk away from the NFL, but he’s giving it one more go, signing with the Lions Tuesday.

The 2022 season was the 13th NFL one for Alulu, who was a first-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010 NFL Draft at No. 10 overall. With the Steelers last season, Alualu registered 13 tackles in 291 defensive snaps. He added two quarterback hits, one pass defensed and half a sack in 17 games played.

Alualu graded out at just a 30.4 overall from Pro Football Focus last season, including a 29.1 against the run and a 58.5 as a pass rusher. His best season in Pittsburgh came in 2020 when he graded out at an 89.6 overall, including an 82.0 against the run and an 80.5 as a pass rusher. That strong season led to him generating some interest in free agency.

He nearly signed with the Jaguars in free agency, but then changed his mind a few days later and returned to Pittsburgh.

In six seasons with the Steelers, Alualu recorded 158 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 81 games with 26 starts. He turned 36 years old in May.

Alualu’s agent Kenny Zuckerman confirmed the news Tuesday.