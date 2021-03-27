Report: Tyson Alualu Changes Mind, Signing With Steelers

Some unexpected news for Pittsburgh tonight. After initially agreeing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a two-year deal, NT Tyson Alualu has changed his mind and will sign with the Steelers. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

After initially agreeing to terms with the #Jaguars, veteran DE Tyson Alualu had a change of heart and now is re-signing with the #Steelers on a two-year deal, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2021

Alualu had initially agreed to return to Jacksonville on a two year contract worth $6 million. But he has either been convinced or had a change of heart and is circling back to the Steelers.

Pelissero explains the backstory.

Crazy backstory: Tyson Alualu was going to sign with the #Jaguars, but couldn’t make the trip after testing positive for COVID, per sources. He’d built his dream home in Pittsburgh, has kids in school, and with 10 days to think, he decided to stay. https://t.co/oeVQv9W2ie — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2021

Alualu should resume his role as the Steelers’ starting nose tackle. After being drafted by Jacksonville, he’s spent the prior four years in Pittsburgh. Over that span, he recorder 140 tackles and seven sacks. He moved to NT in 2020 to replace Javon Hargrave and had a fantastic season until he was slowed by an MCL sprain.

It’s a big get for a Steelers’ defense whose lost several starters this offseason.