Report: Tyson Alualu Changes Mind, Signing With Steelers

Some unexpected news for Pittsburgh tonight. After initially agreeing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a two-year deal, NT Tyson Alualu has changed his mind and will sign with the Steelers. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Alualu had initially agreed to return to Jacksonville on a two year contract worth $6 million. But he has either been convinced or had a change of heart and is circling back to the Steelers.

Pelissero explains the backstory.

Alualu should resume his role as the Steelers’ starting nose tackle. After being drafted by Jacksonville, he’s spent the prior four years in Pittsburgh. Over that span, he recorder 140 tackles and seven sacks. He moved to NT in 2020 to replace Javon Hargrave and had a fantastic season until he was slowed by an MCL sprain.

It’s a big get for a Steelers’ defense whose lost several starters this offseason.

