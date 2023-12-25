Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Rudolph Leads Pittsburgh To Victory

Game Prelude

The Steelers at a low point coming into this game. Many Steelers fans and media believe Mike Tomlin’s time as Steelers head coach should end. George Pickens aroused ire after taking some plays off then reigniting anger with comments during a midweek interview. Some including myself stated he should be benched or at least sat down for a portion of the Bengals game. Mike Tomlin conducted an ad hoc interview defending Pickens while acknowledging his maturity required growth. Then stated he would be playing against the Bengals.

At the Renegade Tailgate many voiced low expectations during pregame libations. But some asked what happens if Mason Rudolph did have a good game? Well, now we are going to find out.

I attended the game with my college fraternity brother Rich “Sugar Bear” Frankenfield. Although he is from the Lehigh Valley, he attended California University (Penn West) during the 1970s. And has been a strong Steelers fan ever since.

With Sugar Bear at the Renegade Tailgate prior to the Steelers pummeling the Bengals #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/QDPgd6b8t9 — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) December 25, 2023

Steelers Offense Changes Expectations

Steelers fans muted expectations changed on the second play of the Steelers first possession. Mason Rudolph completed a short pass to George Pickens who did the rest by racing for an 86-yard touchdown.

Steelers Drives

The Steelers took a little more time with a 10-play drive for 80 yards and another touchdown on their second drive. The key play was an 18-yard completion to Jaylen Warren on third and five from their own 45 to keep the drive alive. The drive crowned by a Calvin Austin jet sweep for an 8-yard touchdown. Steelers up 14-0 early in the second quarter. The Steelers scored again after the Steelers intercepted Jake Browning. From the 14, Rudolph scrambled for seven yards on third and six. Najee Harris finished it with a strong run up the middle for a touchdown. Boswell hits a 50-yard field goal to end the half with a Steeler 24-0 lead. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.

The Bengals scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 24-8 on their first second half possession. But Pittsburgh responded right away. On third and one, Rudolph threw deep left and George Pickens caught it and finished with a 66-yard touchdown.

The Steelers went into the fourth quarter with a 31-11 lead. On three possessions in the final quarter, Pittsburgh ran 12 times and passed just three. One a deep shot to Diontae Johnson that would have really iced the game. Another third down pass to Allen Robinson for 11 yards that was just shy of the first down marker. Pittsburgh kicked their final three points even though fans screaming for the Steelers to go for it. What a performance.

Najee ran hard and punished the Bengals defenders. But a special shout out to Jaylen Warren who ran and caught some key passes. Plus, he made a devastating block to free up Calvin Austin on the jet sweep touchdown. A total football player.

CA 3 TD and Warren steals a soul #Steelers pic.twitter.com/OvRcFdhWhi — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 23, 2023

Steelers Early Xmas Gift

Steelers fans hoped for an early Christmas present from Santa after the Steelers defense beat down last week. Both starting safeties out. How would the defense respond?

Santa wants to deliver some defense to Pittsburgh. Hope he makes it an early Xmas present #Steelers pic.twitter.com/igjDelFcf2 — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) December 23, 2023

Steelers Defense Dominates

The Steelers defense forced five turnovers on 11 Bengals drives. Three interceptions and two fourth down stops. That is domination.

Cincinnati did manage a touchdown early in the second half on an 80-yard touchdown play to Tee Higgins. But that was pretty much it. Patrick Peterson intercepted one ball in the end zone.

Eric Rowe intercepted another and returned it 25 yards to set up a Steelers touchdown.

Alex Highsmith ended a Cincinnati fourth quarter drive with the third interception. The Steelers also stopped one drive at the 5-yard line with Joey Porter covering Tee Higgins on fourth down.

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith pressured Jake Browning with Watt sacking him once.

Myles Jack filled in admirably for Elandon Roberts who was lost to a pectoral injury. Jack sacked Browning on their penultimate drive in the fourth quarter on third and six. He almost intercepted a pass and made six tackles including one for a loss. The signal that the Bengals surrendered given when they started running the ball with 6:57 to play and down 34-11. They ran on four of six plays. And did not use a timeout before the two minute warning.

Special Teams

Special teams are an underappreciated facet of the game where one big play can shift momentum or even decide the game winner.

I break special teams into three phases: Kickoffs, punting, and scoring (field goals and extra points.) Here is an overview of the special teams play during the game:

KICKOFFS

Chris Boswell kicked off six times. All touchbacks. Pittsburgh took a conservative approach.

Evan McPherson kicked off three times. All touchbacks.

The NFL has successfully neutered what used to be one of the most exciting plays in the game. A player on the kickoff team could score a touchdown if he recovered the ball in the end zone once upon a time. Or you would see long returns that could shift the momentum of a game.

THE STATS

Kickoffs KOs RTN TB OB IN25 Pen Start Avg Chris Boswell 6 0 6 0 0 0 CIN 25 Evan McPherson 3 0 3 0 0 0 PGH 25

Kickoff Returns KR Yds AVG Long Pen TD None 0 0 0.0 0 0 0

Advantage None .

PUNTING

Pressley Harvin punted five times averaging 38.8 yards. It is important to evaluate the situation before condemning a very short average punt. His first went 42 yards and downed at the 7-yard line. Good. But his next four punts required more length. A short 35-yard punt fair caught at the 20-yard line. Another 38-yard punt fair caught at the 32. Then a 39-yard punt returned five yards to the 35. Finally, punting from his own 8-yard line, Harvin managed just a meek 40 yarder that James Pierre downed just over midfield. Pressley Harvin is simply not pinning a team deep nor is he flipping the field when punting from deep in his own territory.

Brad Robbins punted three times. He averaged 44 yards a punt. But two punts down behind the Steelers 10-yard line.

THE STATS

Punting Punts AVG Net TB OB/D IN20 Pen Long Pressley Harvin 5 38.8 37.8 0 2 1 0 42 Brad Robbins 3 44.0 44.0 0 2 2 0 51

Punt Returns PR Yds AVG FC Pen Long TD Calvin Austin 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 Charlie Jones 1 5 5.0 2 0 5 0

Advantage Bengals .

FIELD GOALS AND EXTRA POINTS

Chris Boswell perfect with four extra points and two field goals. His 50-yard field goal to end the second half a beauty.

Evan McPherson converted a 35-yard field goal. The Bengals opted for a two point conversion after their only touchdown to close the gap.

Steelers special teams edge the Bengals 10-5 in scoring.

THE STATS

FGs and PATs XPM XPA FGM FGA Long 2PTM 2PTA Chris Boswell 4 4 2 2 50 0 0 Evan McPherson 0 0 1 1 35 1 1

Advantage Steelers

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s first and second half Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 1,212 first half comments. Respondents added 978 more second half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

The top three first half comments more positive than previous games. Funny how winning can shift the mood.

Chris92021 had the best of the first half comment with “Pickens is ecstatic he has a QB who can get him the ball like this. Kid still needs to grow the #()#) up but my goodness. Clearly a catch”

Zack K commented on Mason Rudolph saying, “A QB getting past his first read… someone take a picture lol.”

Alex Kozora greeted everyone visiting on Christmas weekend: “Thanks for being here guys! Happy holidays!”

In the second half, Prnitz had the top comment of the game by asking “Where are all the people who been ragging on Mason Rudolph? The reason we’ve had no offense–at least the biggest reason–is because we haven’t had anybody playing quarterback who can throw the ball accurately and on time down the field. If that isn’t obvious from this game then I don’t know when it would become obvious to you. Get the kid a couple linemen in the draft and we are set. LET’S GOOOO”

Steven Small liked the play-calling. “Encouraging to see them throw deep even if it didn’t work. Defenses need to account for that.”

Nelsonator762 observed “They definitely have something against Watt.”

Hope you all enjoy the banter on the live update and discussion threads!

CONCLUSION

A wonderful way to finish the last home game in 2023. But hard not to wonder about the previous three games. The Steelers must win the next two games and receive help to make the playoffs. But it was great to see Mason Rudolph cheered by the fans for a change. Also, nice to see George Pickens’ talent put on display. The offensive line much improved. But Isaac Seumalo playing in a lot of pain.

Patrick Peterson and Eric Rowe filled in nicely for Minkah Fitzpatrick and suspended Demontae Kazee. Myles Jack in for Elandon Roberts. The defense just gutted at inside linebacker and safety. But backup players trying to plug the gaps.

Mason Rudolph earned another start in my opinion. But I’m just an average Steelers fan. Let’s see hat Mike Tomlin decides to do when the team travels to Seattle. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. Pittsburgh fans booed and never let poor Rudolph join in any Steeler games. Then one foggy pre-Christmas Eve Mike Tomlin came to say, Rudolph with your arm so right, won’t you guide our team tonight. Then all the Steelers fans loved him. And they shouted out with glee, “Here we’ve set you free. Lead us on to victory!” Couldn’t resist as the Steelers stadium staff played it at games end. Here is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as it was played at Acrisure Stadium Saturday.