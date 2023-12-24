Mykal Walker Relishes Opportunity To Play Alongside ‘Hometown Hero’ In Myles Jack

The inside linebacker room for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been devastated by injuries this season, that much is known.

First, it was Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander being lost for the season in back-to-back weeks. Then, on Saturday night in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Elandon Roberts suffered a potentially serious injury, injuring his pectoral muscle on a tackle.

He was quickly ruled out for the game, which is never good, and that forced veteran linebacker Myles Jack — a practice squad elevation for the matchup — into the lineup.

Jack played well in his first action back in a Steelers’ uniform after spending the 2022 season with the team. It also gave linebacker Mykal Walker a chance to play alongside Jack, whom he called a “hometown hero” after the game.

Walker grew up in Fresno, California and got to watch Jack dominate at UCLA during his college days before making it to the NFL. Walker later followed in his path, playing at Fresno State before making it to the NFL. Getting the chance to play alongside a guy he’s always looked up to was a special moment for the Steelers’ linebacker.

“Man, he was huge, man. I’m from California, you know what I’m saying? So Jack, boy, he’s a hometown hero for me. So to be able to play with Myles Jack is huge to me,” Walker said after the game, according to video via Steelers.com. “I’ve known about him forever, so just being able to go out there and ball with him, fly around is just huge.”

Walker has been a key part for the Steelers’ defense in recent weeks after being signed to the 53-man roster following Alexander’s season-ending Achilles injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. Though he’s had his struggles at times in coverage and had a really rough game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13, Walker has had some steady moments.

Saturday night against the Bengals was one of those as he played well throughout, leading the Steelers in tackles with eight while recording one tackle for loss. Getting the chance to do that alongside a linebacker he’s always looked up to in Jack was extra special.

Jack didn’t grow up in California. He was born in Scottsdale, Arizona and then went to high school in Bellevue, Washington before heading to UCLA. There, Walker was able to watch Jack up and close and in person. That’s probably where the hometown hero comment comes from with Walker.

Since playing at UCLA, Jack has been a solid linebacker in the NFL and spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Steelers. Walker spent time with the Atlanta Falcons before landing with the Steelers. Getting the chance to play alongside of Jack was rather cool. And the fact that it came in a win with both playing rather well is something Walker will remember forever, too.