Mason Rudolph Aims To Be Smart With The Football, Won’t Be ‘Hucking It’ Deep On The First Play

The last time Mason Rudolph started a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he found out the morning of the 2021 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

That day, Rudolph played decent football, throwing for 242 yards and a touchdown in a 16-16 tie against the Lions in poor conditions.

Two years later, Rudolph is getting an opportunity to start for the Steelers again.

Even though it might be his last chance at starting for the only franchise he’s ever known, Rudolph isn’t going to throw caution to the wind, chuck it deep every chance he gets, and play outside of his realm.

Instead, Rudolph, who spoke to reporters Tuesday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, stated that he’s going to be smart with the football, stay within himself and the offense, and take what the defense gives him, taking things one play at a time.

“I’m not gonna be hucking it as far as I can on the first play,” Rudolph said to reporters, according to video via Steelers.com. “…You take shots when the defense allows and … take it one play at a time.”

The decision to switch from backup Mitch Trubisky to Rudolph for Week 16 against the Bengals was made by head coach Mike Tomlin, who was really frustrated with not only the offense’s inability to score points but also struggling with turnovers. Trubisky threw three interceptions in his two starts this season and has five interceptions on the year after seeing playing time behind starter Kenny Pickett throughout the season.

Though Rudolph hasn’t seen real game action in the regular season since the 2021 season, don’t expect him to be overly aggressive and try to prove a point. He’s going to stay within himself and stick to the game plan, which is a big reason why Tomlin has so much confidence turning to him with the season on the line.

He’s aiming to be the Steelers’ version of a successful backup quarterback like others around the league have been, including his potential counterpart in Saturday’s matchup in Cincinnati’s Jake Browning. That starts with taking care of the football for Rudolph.

“I think, yeah, it’s very important. I think you wanna obviously move the chains and score points, but let’s not be foolish with the football, and let’s find the open guy, take what the defense gives you, check the ball down when you need to, and don’t try to be the hero,” Rudolph added. “And I think when you think like that, I think you don’t put too much pressure on yourself, and you end up playing smooth and getting into a rhythm.”

Finding a rhythm, being consistent offensively and scoring points is the goal for the Steelers with the quarterback change. They weren’t getting that with Trubisky. That much is certain. They are hoping to get that with a guy like Rudolph, who is an accurate passer, is smart with the football, and has shown throughout his career that he can give the Steelers a shot at winning games while making some plays in the passing game.

It’s rather fitting that Rudolph is going to get a shot to guide the Steelers just two days before Christmas, too, with the season on the line. Hopefully, he can help save Christmas in the Steel City.