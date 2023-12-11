Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,012)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,012 on this Monday afternoon, I talk about how a loss on Saturday to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 could put the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff chances out of reach.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1012)
