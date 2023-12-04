Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,005)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,005 on this Monday afternoon, I talk about how the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the path of an epic collapse that could see them missing the playoffs despite their record and the winnable games on the schedule ahead.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1005)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5112711372
6bc9mw6n