Last Weekend of 2023: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

And a happy final weekend of 2023. The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to close out the year on a good note with a road win against the Seattle Seahawks. Essentially, it is a must-win game for the 8-7 Steelers trying to get a winning streak going after their huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Saturday. If Pittsburgh can pull off the victory and get some help, it’ll make for a highly interesting Week 18 matchup against a Baltimore Ravens team that could be resting their starters, now the AFC’s clear favorites to be the No. 1 seed.

Win, lose, or draw, we’ll be here to recap and cover the game. As always, thanks for being here and supporting the site. Wishing you all a Happy New Year.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: Will the Steelers beat the Seahawks?

2 – Steelers tight ends had just one target last week. Over/under 4.5 targets for their tight ends this week?

3 – Pittsburgh’s defense needs to average four sacks over its next two games to reach 50 on the year. Will the Steelers hit at least four sacks this weekend?

4 – Which Steeler will have the most tackles in this game?

5 – Will K Chris Boswell make a field goal of 45-plus yards in this game?

Tiebreaker: How many total yards from scrimmage for RB Jaylen Warren (closest answer wins, even if it goes over)?

Recap of 2023 Week 16 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers beat Cincinnati, 34-11. For just the second time this season, Steelers Depot respondents predicted the Steelers losing. The other time? Week Five when the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens. This week, 20 of 44 (45.5%) respondents picked up a point on this all-important question.

Question 2: The scoring started on the second play of the Steelers’ first possession. It didn’t stop until they had reached 34 points. A narrow 23 of 44 (52.3%) majority of respondents said the Steelers would score at least 20 points against the Bengals.

Question 3: Mason Rudolph connected with George Pickens for explosive touchdown plays of 84 and 66 yards. The median response of Depot respondents saw Rudolph throwing just one touchdown pass. But a respectable 16 of 44 (36.4%) pegged the answer for the point.

Question 4: T.J. Watt continues to be held regularly during games with officials refusing to flag opposing linemen. A Bengals lineman tackled Watt, who remained focused and strip-sacked Jake Browning from his knees. The Steelers just missed a takeaway opportunity. If officials had called holding early in the game, he may have had more, but Watt settled for just one sack. Thirteen of 44 (29.5%) predicted Watt NOT having a multi-sack (1.5 or more) game.

Question 5: The Steelers broke their takeaway drought. After just one takeaway in the past three games, the defense intercepted three passes. The median response of Depot respondents was one takeaway. Just two respondents, Ted Webb and Doc Ellis D, correctly predicted three takeaways. Impressive.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? PGH Scores 20 or More? Rudolph Throws How Many TDs? T.J. Watt 1.5 or More Sacks? Takeaways SD Consensus No Yes 1 Yes 1 Correct Answers Yes Yes 2 No 3

Steelers Depot respondents got one out of five correct!

No respondents swept the board by answering all five questions correctly and receiving 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points)! But Chris92021 (59), Ted Webb (75) and Doc Ellis D (87) got four of five correct.

The tiebreaker needed to determine this week’s winner was the 38 receiving yards gained by the Steelers’ tight ends and running backs . The median response was 75. Chris92021 came closest by predicting the Steelers’ tight ends and running backs combining for 59 receiving yards.

Excellent job Chris92021! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or new this season , opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know. Note: any unclaimed winnings will go to the Food Bank at the end of the season.

After 15 weeks, Steelers D , Jason W , and yours truly Beaver Falls Hosiery hold the top three money spots. Agustin-ARG, DLFoot, and Steely McBeam all returned to the leaderboard after a few weeks’ absence. Three folks fell off.

Just two weeks to reach the top!

Here is 2023 Leaderboard after Week 16:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Steelers D 78 First Jason W 72 Second Beaver Falls Hosiery 70 Third Style Points 69 Fourth (tie) GhotiFish 69 Fourth (tie) +1 Steven Small 68 Sixth -1 Stone Age Tone 67 Seventh Ted Webb 66 Eighth (tie) +3 Peter-Petersen 66 Eighth (tie) -1 Beeze 65 Tenth (tie) -1 IC in Cincy 65 Tenth (tie) Chris92021 65 Tenth (tie) +3 Six ring circus 64 13th -2 Deep_derp 63 14th -1 Andi B 62 15th (tie) Doc Ellis D 62 15th (tie) +2 Ratsotex 61 17th TommyG21 60 18th +3 Greg Payne 59 19th +3 Buckeye Steel 58 20th (tie) -3 Pghomer 58 20th (tie) -4 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 58 20th (tie) -3 Douglas Prostorog 58 20th (tie) +5 Jeremy 57 24th -2 GreenBastard 56 25th -3 Agustin-ARG* 55 26th (tie) +6 DLFoot* 55 26th (tie) +6 wa_steel 54 28th (tie) -3 Lucky Beagle 54 28th (tie) -3 B&G 54 28th (tie) Steely McBeam* 54 28th (tie) +6

*New to Leaderboard