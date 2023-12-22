Christmas Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are desperate to break their three-game losing streak, going from 7-4 to begin the month to 7-7 and the AFC’s 10th seed with three games to go. They’ll close out their home schedule versus the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST. The Bengals jumped the Steelers for third place in the AFC North and if they can win this weekend, Pittsburgh will have high odds of finishing last in its division for the first time in more than 30 years.

Win, lose, or draw, we’ll be here to recap and cover the game. As always, thanks for being here and supporting the site. And a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of Steeler Nation.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: Who will win – the Steelers or Bengals?

2 – Pittsburgh hasn’t scored at least 20 points since Nov. 12, its longest in-season drought since 1969. Will the Steelers reach at least 20 points this weekend?

3 – How many touchdown passes will QB Mason Rudolph throw?

4 – Will T.J. Watt have a multi-sack game (1.5 or more sacks)?

5 – The Steelers have just one defensive takeaway their last three games. How many will they have this week?

Tiebreaker: How many receiving yards will the Steelers’ tight ends and running backs have in this game?

Recap of 2023 Week 15 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers lost to Colts, 30-13. Low point of season? Only 12 of 45 (26.7%) Steelers Depot respondents picked Indianapolis to win. Bah humbug.

Question 2: The Steelers only managed to score 13 points, well under 19.5 points. Another miss. Sixteen of 45 (35.6%) picked the under.

Question 3: Mitch Trubisky answered this question in the second quarter. He threw a pass to George Pickens, who lost the ball to a Colts defender. Trubisky overthrew a receiver late in the second half to a waiting defender for a second interception. Forty-one of 45 (91.1%) respondents picked up a point by predicting Trubisky turning the ball over at least once.

Question 4: Pat Freiermuth caught three passes, the only Steelers tight end with a reception. The Steelers offense converted four of 12 third downs. Thirty-one of 45 (68.9%) respondents said the Steelers would have more third-down conversions than receptions by tight ends.

Question 5: T.J. Watt sacked Gardener Minshew II twice. The median response of Depot respondents was 2.5 sacks by edge defenders. Sixteen of 45 (35.6%) pegged this answer.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? PGH Score O/U 19.5 Points Trubisky Turnover? More TE REC or 3rd Down Conversions Edge Sacks? SD Consensus Yes Over Yes Conversions 2.5 Correct Answers No Under Yes Conversions 2.0

Steelers Depot respondents got two out of five correct!

Two respondents swept the board by answering all five questions correctly and receiving 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points)! Kudos Borg Cutus (291) and Peter-Petersen (242) for sweeping the questions. The tiebreaker needed to determine this week’s winner was the 216 total yards gained by the Steelers. The median response was 345. Peter-Petersen came closest by predicting the Steelers gaining 242 total yards. But a special shout out to Borg Cutus for sweeping the board on his first entry this season.

After 15 weeks, Steelers D remains in first place with Jason W and yours truly in a tie for second. B&G returned to the leaderboard after a one-week absence. Two folks fell off. Another Saturday game so post your responses early!

After 15 weeks, Steelers D remains in first place with Jason W and yours truly in a tie for second. B&G returned to the leaderboard after a one-week absence. Two folks fell off. Another Saturday game so post your responses early!

Just three weeks to reach the top!

Here is 2023 Leaderboard after Week 15:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Steelers D 75 First Jason W 68 Second (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery 68 Second (tie) Style Points 67 Fourth GhotiFish 66 Fifth (tie) -1 Steven Small 66 Fifth (tie) +2 Stone Age Tone 65 Seventh (tie) +1 Peter-Petersen 65 Seventh (tie) +10 Beeze 64 Ninth -3 IC in Cincy 63 Tenth Ted Webb 61 11th (tie) -2 Six ring circus 61 11th (tie) -1 Chris92021 60 13th (tie) -1 Deep_derp 60 13th (tie) +1 Andi B 59 15th -1 Pghomer 58 16th -2 Buckeye Steel 57 17th (tie) -4 Ratsotex 57 17th (tie) ValyrianSteelerJedi01 57 17th (tie) Doc Ellis D 57 17th (tie) +3 TommyG21 56 21st +2 GreenBastard 55 22nd (tie) -2 Greg Payne 55 22nd (tie) -2 Jeremy 55 22nd (tie) +4 Douglas Prostorog 54 25th (tie) -2 wa_steel 54 25th (tie) +2 Lucky Beagle 54 25th (tie) +4 John Pudine 52 28th (tie) -5 hoptown 52 28th (tie) +1 Steel_Man24 52 28th (tie) +1 B&G* 52 28th (tie) +5

*New to Leaderboard