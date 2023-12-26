Injury Update: Minkah Fitzpatrick To Practice, Elandon Roberts Ruled Out For Seahawks Game

After a pair of Saturday games shook up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule, Mike Tomlin was back at the podium for his usual Tuesday noon press conference. Detailing the team’s injury report ahead of its Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks, LB Elandon Roberts has a pec injury and will not play this weekend. Tomlin said safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Trenton Thompson will see limited practice reps at the start of the week and have a chance to play this weekend.

“We’ll see where the week takes Trent as he works his way back to us. Same with Minkah,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Both guys could be described as limited at the start of the week.”

And at quarterback, Kenny Pickett will see limited reps to begin the week while Mason Rudolph will see the initial starting reps. Tomlin indicated the Steelers will have the same plan as a week ago, monitoring Pickett’s health throughout the week.

“We’re in the same position with Kenny as we were last week,” Tomlin said. “We’ll give him a few reps this week.”

Pickett practiced all last week but only on a limited basis and was ruled out by the team on Thursday. He underwent tightrope surgery on his ankle sprain on Dec. 4, putting him just over three weeks removed from his procedure.

Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury in the first half of the team’s Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He did not play in Saturday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, one of several injuries and absences that left the Steelers incredibly thin at safety.

Roberts suffered a pectoral injury early in the second quarter of Week 16. Soon ruled out after the injury, he reportedly was in a sling after the game. He is likely the third inside linebacker the team has lost this season, joining Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander.

Pittsburgh and Seattle kick off Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.