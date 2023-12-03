‘He’s Like A Little Pit Bull’: Mason Cole Praises Jaylen Warren For Mentality In Pass Protection

Right from his first game in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has impressed in pass protection.

He’s brought a physical presence to the Steelers’ backfield in all areas of his game, but most notably he’s stood out in pass protection, unafraid to stick his nose in there and stand his ground against bigger, stronger defenders trying to get to the quarterback.

That mentality — along with his overall success in pass protection — has earned Warren plenty of praise from teammates and coaches in his first season and a half in the NFL.

Veteran center Mason Cole was the latest to add to that, stating that the physical Steelers’ running back is like a little pitbull in the backfield.

“He’s a little small, but he’s thick,” Cole said regarding Warren, according to original reporting from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “He’s got no neck. He’s like a little Pit Bull. I think, at first, it kind of shocked us. First Cincinnati game last year, he stepped up and got a backer in the A gap and almost took his head off. From there on out we like, ‘oh, OK, this guy’s got it.’

“Besides running the ball and some of that stuff, the protection stuff has been so good, and I think that speaks about his character and just his willingness to help the team.”

Warren has made his name this season as a pure runner, providing the Steelers with a massive spark in the run game, pushing for more snaps and more touches. Prior to Week 12 on the road against the Bengals, Warren had three straight 100-yard outputs, gaining more than 100 total yards in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans. Then rushing for 101 yards against the Green Bay Packers and 129 yards against the Cleveland Browns.

He brings a different element to the Steelers in the run game compared to starting running back Najee Harris. There’s more explosion to Warren’s game. He hits the hole faster and has great speed overall. He’s a great complement to Harris on the ground.

In pass protection though, that’s a different story.

Warren is like a cobra. He coils up and delivers blows to defenders, winning in the pocket consistently in pass protection. There’s an enthusiasm to his game in pass protection. It makes him beloved by his teammates and coaches. Quarterback Kenny Pickett sure appreciates him in that role, too.

To carve out a role in the backfield in Pittsburgh, you have to be able to pass protect. Warren does that at a high level, and he’s done that since Day One in Pittsburgh after signing as an undrafted free agent. It’s largely what helped him earn a roster spot, and it’s what’s going to keep him around in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.