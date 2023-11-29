‘It’s Unbelievable How Aggressive He Is’: Kenny Pickett Praises Jaylen Warren’s Blocking, Calls NFL Fines ‘Ridiculous’

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren has become the talk of the NFL over the last month of the season. Even after a rather disappointing game last week against the Cincinnati Bengals where Warren amassed 62 scrimmage yards on 16 touches, he still has been over 88 rushing yards in all three games prior to last week’s contest including a 145 total scrimmage yard performance the week before against the Cleveland Browns where he ripped off a 74-yard touchdown scamper.

While Warren has proven to be an effective runner and capable pass catcher, he also has shown to be a quality pass protector at the running back spot as well his first two seasons in the league. When asked by the media on Wednesday if Pickett is ever surprised by Warren’s strength as a blocker in pass protection, Pickett immediately went to commend his second-year back and the job he does attempting to keep him clean in the pocket, defending him and the fines he’s picked up in the process.

“No, he’s been doing it since I’ve been playing with him,” Pickett said about Warren to the media on video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Honestly, it’s unbelievable how aggressive he is. He gets all those fines because of how aggressive he is, but it’s just I think his stature that makes it look that way. I don’t know how the fines work. I think it’s ridiculous, but he’s just an aggressive player and he goes and gets guys.”

Warren has been fined several game checks’ worth of salary over the course of the season due to the league ruling that Warren is at fault for unnecessary roughness for lowering his head into a defender when asked to step up in pass protection. Given Warren’s 5-8, 215-pound stature, he naturally is shorter than most guys he will attempt to block in pass protection, making it difficult to get his head completely out of the way as a blocker when defenders come in full speed at him looking to get to Pickett in the pocket.

The NFL fined #Steelers RB Jaylen Warren $48,333 for illegal use of helmet in last week’s win over the #Browns. Here’s the play … which didn’t draw a flag. pic.twitter.com/DA2f35G9tx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023

Regardless of the penalties, Warren has proven to be reliable in pass protection since his rookie season, taking the third-down role from RB Najee Harris thanks to his pass-blocking ability as well as his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. His short, stocky frame makes it hard for blitzing linebackers and safeties to knock him off his spot. Warren has even shown the capability to hold his own against defensive linemen, standing in there to absorb the contact to keep Pickett clean from the rush.

You understand why the league is cracking down on leading with the helmet as a blocker, and Warren can do a better job of keeping his head up and seeing what he’s hitting rather than dropping his helmet both as a runner as well as a blocker. Still, Warren has proven to be Pittsburgh’s best running back in pass protection which speaks to his skill set because Harris isn’t a slouch in that area of his game either. Hopefully, he can avoid racking up another fine this season while doing his part of keeping Pickett upright to complete passes downfield as this offense continues to work to find its stride down the stretch.