‘Gonna Be A Blood Bath:’ LB Mykal Walker Can’t Wait To Face Ravens

Did you expect anything else? When the NFL released the 2023 schedule in May, you knew Week 18, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, would mean something to someone.

Turns out, it’s a one-sided investment. With a dominant win over the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens have locked up everything there is to secure. Heading into the regular-season finale, they’re the AFC’s top seed with a bye and home-field advantage. For the Steelers, this game means everything. They need to win and get help to secure a playoff berth. Even with the Ravens expected to rest starters, it still won’t be easy.

Linebacker Mykal Walker wouldn’t have it any other way. Speaking with reporters following their 30-23 win, Walker is amped up to get into Baltimore. As shared by 93.7 The Fan in a locker room presser, Walker’s ready for next Sunday.

“As a kid, you hear everything about Baltimore versus Pittsburgh,” Walker said. “It’s going to be a blood bath. I can’t wait.”

Though QB Lamar Jackson and similar stars aren’t likely to suit up, don’t expect Baltimore to lay down. It’s still a rivalry game, the Ravens know they can send Pittsburgh packing with a loss, and their backups will be hungry to compete.

A similar situation played out in 2019. Entering the finale 13-2, Baltimore rested key starters against 8-7 Pittsburgh, which needed a win and help to advance to the postseason. Despite the Steelers having everything on the line, the Ravens controlled the game in a 28-10 victory, a literal and figurative rain coming down on Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes. Of course, there are differences from then to now, the Steelers’ offense suddenly looks productive, but it’s a reminder Sunday afternoon is far from a guarantee. As Walker says, the team is going to have to bring it.

But if the Steelers keep playing how they’ve been playing, they’ll win their third-straight game. Now the betting favorites, the Steelers have scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games, the run game is humming, QB Mason Rudolph is making all the right decisions, and the defense is creating splash plays.

Even with a win in Baltimore, the Steelers will still need help. Most likely, though there are many playoff scenarios, they’ll need the Buffalo Bills or the Jacksonville Jaguars to lose. But the first order of business is for Pittsburgh to take care of its own.