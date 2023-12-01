First Weekend Of December: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

After firing OC Matt Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers had one of their best offensive performances of the season in a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. While the points still weren’t enough, the team posted 400 yards for the first time since early in 2020. QB Kenny Pickett got into a rhythm and threw for a season-high 278 yards while RB Najee Harris nearly posted a 100-yard day.

They’ll look to build on that success in their first December game of the season, hosting the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. The Cardinals are only 2-10 but have QB Kyler Murray back, going 1-2 with him as a starter this season. Former Steelers RB James Conner also returns to Pittsburgh, running hard and having a productive year. Win, loss, or draw, we’ll be here to cover things for you.

No matter what happens, we’ll be here covering it for you guys. Until then, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: will the Steelers beat the Cardinals?

2 – QB Kyler Murray has thrown two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. Will he throw for more touchdowns or interceptions or have an equal amount of each against Pittsburgh?

3 – Which running backs rushes for more yards: Jaylen Warren or James Conner?

4 – The Steelers have not won a game by more than one possession all season. Will they win by nine or more points this weekend?

5 – How many completions of 20-plus yards will the Steelers have in this game?

Tiebreaker: TE Pat Freiermuth had a career day last weekend. How many receiving yards will he have Sunday? Closest number wins, even answers that go over.

Recap of 2023 Week 12 Thanksgiving Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers beat Cincinnati, 16-10 . A robust 46 of 51 (90.2%) Steelers Depot respondents picked Pittsburgh to win.

Question 2: Kenny Pickett threw for more than 160 yards , which was more than any of his previous four starts. In fact, his 278 passing yards were the second most of his young career. Forty-five of 51 (88.2%) predicted Pickett exceeding 160 passing yards.

Question 3: This question was decided when Najee Harris ran for three yards on the second play from scrimmage. Forty-four of 51 (86.3%) predicted Harris getting the first carry over Jaylen Warren. Harris ended up with 15 carries compared to 13 for Warren.

Question 4: Elandon Roberts led the Steelers’ defense with six tackles, well under 10.5 tackles . But the defense was only on the field for 41 plays. Twenty-eight of 51 (54.9%) respondents took the under for the point.

Question 5: Ja’Marr Chase was covered by Joey Porter Jr. for a good portion of the game. Chase caught four passes for 81 yards, but two of his receptions were tipped by defenders. He did not sniff the end zone. This was the only question the respondents as a whole got wrong. Only 22 of 51 (43.1%) respondents said Chase would not score a touchdown.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Pickett +160 Pass Yards? RB First Carry? Roberts O/U 10.5 Tackles? Ja’Marr Chase TD Catch? SD Consensus YES YES NAJEE HARRIS UNDER YES Correct Answers YES YES NAJEE HARRIS UNDER NO

Steelers Depot respondents got four out of five correct!

Six respondents swept the board by answering all five questions correctly and receiving 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points)! Bravo Lucky Beagle (332), John Pudine (337), Jason W (346), Ted Webb (355), Steelers D (357), and TommyG21 (401)! The tiebreaker needed to determine this week’s winner was the 421 total yards gained by Pittsburgh’s offense. The median response was 350 yards gained. TommyG21 was the closest by predicting Pittsburgh gaining 401 yards.

Excellent job TommyG21! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or new this season , opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

After 12 weeks, Steelers D extended his lead over GhotiFish by scoring the weekly bonus. Stone Age Tone remains in third. Jason W scored the weekly bonus for the second consecutive week. He’s climbed 36 places in just two weeks and is just outside the money ranks!

Here is 2023 Leaderboard after Week 12:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Steelers D 65 First GhotiFish 57 Second Stone Age Tone 54 Third Ted Webb 53 Fourth (tie) +17 Jason W 53 Fourth (tie) +17 Steven Small 52 Sixth (tie) -2 Six ring circus 52 Sixth (tie) -2 Chris92021 52 Sixth (tie) -2 Ratsotex 51 Ninth (tie) -1 Buckeye Steel 51 Ninth (tie) -1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 50 11th (tie) -7 IC in Cincy 50 11th (tie) -3 Deep_derp 50 11th (tie) +1 Andi B 50 11th (tie) +1 Doc Ellis D 50 11th (tie) +1 Style Points 50 11th (tie) +1 Beeze 49 17th (tie) -5 GreenBastard 49 17th (tie) Pghomer 49 17th (tie) Peter-Petersen 49 17th (tie) *John Pudine 49 17th (tie) +15 wa_steel 46 22nd (tie) -14 Wes Lee 46 22nd (tie) -1 Greg Payne 46 22nd (tie) +3 *TommyG21 46 22nd (tie) +17 *Lucky Beagle 46 22nd (tie) +17 B&G 45 27th (tie) -2 DLFoot 45 27th (tie) Jeremy 44 29th (tie) -2 Douglas Prostorog 44 29th (tie) Agustin-ARG 44 29th (tie) hoptown 44 29th (tie)

*New to leaderboard