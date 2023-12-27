Film Room: Pat Freiermuth Heard The Criticism – And Responded

TE Pat Freiermuth heard the noise. When someone like Merril Hoge compares your blocking to, uh, animal mating, it makes some headlines. It catches your attention. And Freiermuth stepped up.

While he’ll never be an amazing blocker, Freiermuth is at his best out in space. In his rookie year, he drove Buffalo Bills CB Tre White into the parking lot. And he did a similar thing Saturday in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals, playing a key role on WR Calvin Austin III’s 7-yard rushing touchdown. RB Jaylen Warren gets the credit for his devastating block on LB Germaine Pratt, and no question it was an awesome play, but Freiermuth’s block was impressive.

As shown below, watch him turn out CB (and ex-Steeler) Mike Hilton and run his feet to push him all the way into the Steelers’ sideline.

Sure, it’s a cornerback. Freiermuth is supposed to block guys like him. What’s important is the strain and finish, never stopping his feet and embarrassing Hilton, not just blocking him up.

Earlier this month, Hoge – who has been critical of Pittsburgh for much of the year – called into question the effort of the offense, including the tight ends.

“It’s the only term I can think of, but our tight ends look like two turtles humping when you’re blocking,” he said two weeks ago. “Because you’re not blocking anybody.”

Don’t think Freiermuth wasn’t aware of the comments, either. As he told the PPG’s Brian Batko after the Bengals’ game, he saw the headlines.

And yes, Pat Freiermuth had improved blocking atop his priority list after some recent outside criticism about his effort there. “Yeah, yeah. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen some comments through a lot of people about the tight ends as a whole, and myself. I’m gonna leave it at that.” — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 24, 2023

Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, along with Warren, led the way on Austin’s score. After a two-game lull, Pittsburgh’s running game got back on track against Cincinnati, reeling without top run stuffer D.J. Reader. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined to rush for over 100 yards as the offense consistently won the point of attack and was by far the most physical unit in the win.

As an in-line blocker, Freiermuth has struggled. But out in space, he’s had impressive reps in his career. If he keeps playing with that fire, he’ll improve and become the best version of himself.