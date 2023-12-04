Dulac: QB Kenny Pickett’s Injury ‘Is Not Good,’ Will Miss ‘Extended Period’ Of Time (Schefter Update)

UPDATE (8:26 PM): Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, QB Kenny Pickett is expected to miss “a couple of weeks” and the full expectation is that Mitch Trubisky will start against the New England Patriots Thursday night.

Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett’s ankle injury is expected to sideline him “a couple of weeks”, per league source. The Steelers host the Patriots on Thursday night, and Mitch Trubisky now is expected to be the starter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023

Our original story is below.

QB Kenny Pickett may not just miss Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots. He could be out much longer than that. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the initial prognosis on Pickett is “not good” and he is expected to miss an extended period of time.

Kenny Pickett’s injury is not good and he will be out for an extended period, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 4, 2023

Pickett was hurt in the first half of the team’s 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals while attempting to scramble into the end zone. He was stopped shy of the goal line and grabbed his right ankle. Pickett entered the week with an ankle injury and had a brace on in warmups and during the game prior to getting hurt.

Here’s a look at the injury.

Here is a look at the Kenny Pickett ankle injury from the first half #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/OaBPUpUDtt — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 3, 2023

Initially ruled questionable, the team later announced he would not return. Mitch Trubisky replaced him, going 11-of-17 for 117 yards and one touchdown in relief. Mike Tomlin confirmed Trubisky will be the starter if Pickett can’t play. Signed ahead of the 2022 season, Trubisky has made five starts for the Steelers. His last one came almost exactly one year ago, Dec. 18 against the Carolina Panthers. With Pickett sidelined, Trubisky was an efficient 17-of-22 for 179 yards as the Steelers dialed up their running game to win 24-16.

Sunday’s game against Arizona was Trubisky’s third appearance in relief of Pickett this season, also filling in against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. All three games have resulted in Steelers’ losses and make up 60 percent of the team’s five defeats this year. Mason Rudolph is the team’s third-string quarterback, and he would elevate to backup if Pickett can’t play.

In his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin had little information on Pickett, only noting his injury. He will hold a Monday press conference at noon and will potentially have an update.

The Steelers face the Patriots on Thursday night before taking on the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 16. They play the Cincinnati Bengals the following Saturday. They finish the year on the road against the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. Now 7-5 on the season, the Steelers are right in the middle of a messy playoff race.