Kenny Pickett Injured Against Cardinals, Questionable To Return (Update)

UPDATE: Per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, Pickett is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has an ankle injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 3, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered a lower-body injury on a scramble against the Arizona Cardinals on a third-down scramble in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. Pickett was dealing with an ankle injury this week, and he got his ankle trapped and left the game. He walked off the field with a limp and headed into the blue medical tent.

The Pickett injury is obviously bad news for Pittsburgh, which replaced him with QB Mitch Trubisky. This is now the second game this season that Pickett has had to leave with an injury, as he also suffered a knee injury in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. He left the blue medical tend and headed to the locker room, which isn’t a great sign about his chances to return to this game.

Per CBS’ Melanie Collins, he was barely able to put any weight on his right leg, and he was still in the blue medical tent when the Cardinals took over possession following a failed fourth-down attempt by Pittsburgh from inside the Cardinals’ 1-yard line. With the Steelers at 7-4, losing their starting quarterback for any length of time is going to be a major issue for this team going forward.

We’ll see the severity of the injury but given that Pickett went to the locker room and couldn’t put much weight on his ankle, it doesn’t look promising. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes out about Pickett’s status as it relates to this game. In a year rife with quarterback injuries, it would be a really tough blow for Pittsburgh to lose Pickett for any amount of time.