Diontae Johnson Praises Mason Rudolph For Doing ‘Little Stuff That Nobody Really Notices’ To Be Prepared

As the third-string quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the last few years, reps throughout the week in practices were always very limited for Mason Rudolph.

There was only so much he could do to simulate game reps throughout the week while trying to get himself prepared just in case he was called upon, even if that was always unlikely.

He put in the work though behind the scenes, doing everything possible to stay ready. That hard work and commitment paid off for Rudolph. He took over the starting job in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals and led the Steelers to one of the best offensive performances in recent years, putting up four touchdowns in a 34-11 win that featured a handful of explosive plays through the air.

That work behind the scenes, while hidden from view, didn’t exactly go unnoticed by teammates, especially wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who has a strong bond with Rudolph. Speaking with reporters Wednesday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Johnson praised Rudolph for pushing through adversity and doing all the little stuff that nobody really notices to ensure he is prepared for his moment.

“His situation, he’s able to stay strong through the whole process and still do his reps behind whoever was in front at the time, act like he’s simulating himself in the game. Johnson said regarding Rudolph’s preparation, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “Once he gets in the game, you see those reps he do behind the quarterback or whatever and he comes to life.

“Just little stuff like that that nobody really notices. He does that on a day-to-day basis. And that, you see, he’s continuing to take strides each and every day.”

Since joining the Steelers via the 2018 NFL Draft as a third-round pick out of Oklahoma State, that behind-the-scenes work has been a staple of Rudolph’s development. As a rookie, the Steelers didn’t have a quarterbacks coach, so Rudolph got a lot of reps through virtual reality.

Then, he was thrust into the starting lineup in 2019 to replace the injured Ben Roethlisberger and got significant on-the-job training. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was valuable experience.

There’s always been a road block for Rudolph though. Instead of getting frustrated and throwing his hands up, he always put his head down and went to work, controlling the things he could control, which was his preparation. Even when he was QB3 behind Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph throughout the 2022 season and much of the 2023 season, Rudolph continued to work on his craft behind the scenes.

Then, when he got his chance to take starting reps in practice leading up to the Bengals’ game last week, his preparation was highly praised, and that mindset of focusing on what he could control was huge.

It’s earned him quite a bit of respect from teammates, too.