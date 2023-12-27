Former NFL QB Saw ‘A Lot To Like’ In Mason Rudolph’s Performance Against Bengals

With their backs against the wall and needing a spark, the Pittsburgh Steelers turned to veteran backup quarterback Mason Rudolph for Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.

It was rather fitting that two days before Christmas, Rudolph was called on to try and save the Steelers’ season, too.

Did he ever?

Rudolph, making his first start since the 2021 season against the Detroit Lions at then-Heinz Field, had a great game against the Bengals in a 34-11 win, completing 17-of-27 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. He hooked up three times with second-year receiver George Pickens on explosive plays, giving the Steelers’ offense a much-needed spark that led to a rather convincing win at home over an AFC North opponent.

The numbers were pretty impressive from Rudolph, and so too was the tape. Former NFL quarterback J.T. O’Sullivan, on his YouTube channel “The QB School,” broke down Rudolph’s performance against the Bengals, stating that there was a lot to like from Rudolph throughout the game due to his aggressiveness, arm strength, and toughness.

“Mason Rudolph, big plays all over the place. I thought he did a lot to like, as far as being decisive, getting the ball out on time, ripping those speed outs. …He was decisive for the most part. He knew where to go with the ball, thought he fed 14 [George Pickens],” O’Sullivan said of Rudolph’s performance, according to video via the YouTube channel. “They got some massive plays down the field. Now, no doubt about it, it’s gonna be really hard to replicate those kinds of big plays. But I love the aggressiveness.

“He didn’t hit every single one, but you could see he knew where he wanted to go with the ball for the vast majority of the time. And then, when he didn’t, he used his feet and showed off. His courage, his toughness. There was a lot to like about that performance.”

Coming into the Week 16 matchup, Rudolph said he wanted to leave the field with no regrets. That played into his aggressive mindset and helped him consistently attack down the field throughout the game against the Bengals.

He was a decisive quarterback, one who knew where he wanted to go pre-snap based on the looks the defense was providing, and when he got the looks he wanted, he was ripping throws, as O’Sullivan stated.

The deep ball to George Pickens on the 66-yard touchdown was his best throw of the night as he dropped it into a bucket and displayed that aggressiveness that the Steelers have desperately needed this season.

Now, entering Week 17, Rudolph is the guy with the ball to start the week at QB, though that could change depending on Kenny Pickett’s health and response to work in practice. It’ll be difficult to replicate that aggressiveness and production through the air against a stingy Seattle defense, but Rudolph showed quite a bit in the win over the Bengals, stating his case to be the starter once again.

Guys rallied around him. Most importantly, he made plays.