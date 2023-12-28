Depot After Dark: Terrible Towel Birthday, Jaylon Smith Jersey Number, Seahawks Lucky Jerseys

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 27.

Terrible Towel Birthday

A very Happy Birthday to the Terrible Towel. As tweeted out today, the iconic towel turns 48 years old. Created by legendary announcer Myron Cope for the team’s 1975 Divisional Game against the Baltimore Colts, it’s been a staple of Steelers’ Nation ever since.

And not only has it shown up in every football stadium, it’s been across the world, under the ocean, and in space.

So get yours out and wave it around to celebrate 48 years. Here’s to 48 more.

48 years ago today, the Terrible Towel made its debut for the Divisional Round Game between the #Steelers & Baltimore Colts. Book your tour ➡️ https://t.co/2iPM6tSPEK pic.twitter.com/EwivwYW8nn — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) December 27, 2023

Jaylon Smith Jersey Number

New Pittsburgh Steelers LB Jaylon Smith has a new jersey number. He’ll sport No. 49 for the team the rest of the season. A former top college prospect who overcame a devastating knee injury, Smith has struggled to find stability since being cut by the Dallas Cowboys mid-way through the 2021 season.

Currently on the team’s practice squad, it remains to be seen if he could be elevated over the final two weeks or if he’s just experienced depth. Right now, it looks like the latter.

New Steelers safety Nate Meadors, replacing Henry Black, will wear No. 33.

Seahawks Special Jerseys

The Seattle Seahawks will be wearing all-navy for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. The team announced their threads for this weekend’s game, a critical one for both sides. According to the team site, Seattle is 65-25 when wearing these uniforms. They’ll hope it brings them more good luck under the “feel good, play good” mantra.

And a hint to Joey Porter Jr.: Wear the dark gloves.