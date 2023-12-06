Depot After Dark: Pittsburgh Dad On Steelers Loss, Current Playoff Picture, SpongeBob Super Bowl

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 5.

Pittsburgh Dad On Steelers Loss

If you’re looking for something to pick up your spirits after the Steelers’ ugly 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, this week’s episode of Pittsburgh Dad might do the trick. Share in the misery of losing another game the Steelers were “supposed” to win, complete with two weather delays to prolong the team’s misery.

“This game might be awful, but at least it’s seven hours long.”

Catch the whole episode below.

Freiermuth’s Footwear

The cleats TE Pat Freiermuth will have on ahead of Thursday night football against the New England Patriots (I believe only for warmups, per NFL ruled). Painted by Matt Speck, he sent out photos of Freiermuth’s cleats. Look good, feel good, play good. And the Steelers need him – and the rest of this offense – to play a lot better than they have.

🟡⚫️ Paint it black ⚫️🟡 Thursday Night Football. Color Rush Uniforms. Gold Endzones. Fans Wearing Black. Hooked up Pittsburgh @steelers TE Pat Freiermuth with some custom Steelers Color Rush themed Jordan 1 cleats #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/5eQOeB9m0f — Matt Speck (@the_mattspeck24) December 6, 2023

Current Playoff Picture

If the NFL season ended today, the Steelers would still be the top Wild Card in the 5th-place spot in the AFC. It would make for a first-round matchup at Jacksonville, which seemed to have avoided a serious injury to QB Trevor Lawrence. Still, the AFC South has tightened up over the weekend, and the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are in prime position to win the division.

For Pittsburgh, the Wild Card race has gotten extremely competitive. The Steelers don’t have much margin for error the rest of the season.

Elsewhere, the Miami Dolphins jumped into the top slot as the conference’s No. 1 seed.

SpongeBob Super Bowl

The news you’ve all been waiting for. Nickelodeon is hosting a Super Bowl event during February’s big game. As outlined below via @DiscussingFilm, many famous Nick characters will be on hand to commentate the final game of the 2023 season.

SpongeBob and Patrick will be co-hosts for Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl event, and will be helped by: • Sandy Cheeks holding forth from the sidelines • Larry the Lobster providing live commentary. • Dora the Explorer & Boots discussing penalty calls when they arise. pic.twitter.com/z7UGIuRyly — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 5, 2023

The league has been exploring these types of events, most recently, a Toy Story version of the London game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

Let’s just hope Patrick Star doesn’t have the chance to roast someone again.