Depot After Dark: Fan Of The Year, GMFB Discussion, Top Tackle Declares

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 22.

Steelers Fan of the Year

Pittsburgh Steelers fan David Bogo was recently announced as the team’s fan of the year. Bogo was honored with the award ahead of Pittsburgh’s Week Nine matchup against the Tennessee Titans, but he’s now in contention for the NFL’s Ultimate Fan Of The Year award.

Bogo was given a custom jersey and tickets to Super Bowl LVII by TE Pat Freiermuth ahead of the Week Nine game, and now he can earn a bigger honor with the Ultimate Fan Of The Year award. He is a U.S. Army veteran who moved from Colorado to Pittsburgh after getting off the season ticket waiting list after 19 years, and he is very deserving of the NFL’s Ultimate Fan award.

Good Morning Football Discussion

The Steelers are in a do-or-die matchup on Saturday afternoon against the Bengals. Their fate will rest in the hands of Mason Rudolph, their sixth year veteran backup who has started ten total games, most of them coming in 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger was injured. Devin McCourty broke down the Steelers’ chances in this Good Morning Football Segment. His conclusion is that the spiraling Steelers do not have the recipe for success with their recent struggles on top of now being on their third string quarterback.

Peter Schrager and Kyle Bradnt take the opposite stance and say the Steelers have a shot with star WR Ja’Marr Chase being out. The Steelers are backed into a corner and they both think that will give the Steelers a chance at home. Brandt added that he thinks T.J. Watt will take over the game.

How can Steelers save their season vs. Bengals in Week 16? | 'GMFB' https://t.co/aLekteRDum #Steelers pic.twitter.com/4qcq1xbmqa — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 22, 2023

Olu Fashanu Declares

One of the top tackles of the 2024 NFL Draft officially declared today. Penn State LT Olu Fashanu sent out this tweet announcing he would leave school early and declare for April’s draft.

Thank you Penn State💙 pic.twitter.com/tP1LG3EeQI — Olu Fashanu (@olu_fashanu) December 22, 2023

Projected to potentially be a top five or top ten selection, Fashanu arguably could have been a top pick in last year’s draft. But with just one year of starting experience, he opted to return to Happy Valley for another season.

He will primarily compete with Notre Dame’S Joe Alt to be the top tackle off the board. While he would look great in a Steelers’ uniform, he’s unlikely to fall anywhere near where Pittsburgh will end up picking. And trading up will require moving more than the three spots it did this past year to select Broderick Jones.

Look for a full scouting report on him during draft season.