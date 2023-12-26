Depot After Dark: Christmas Games, Peterson Shopping Spree, Awesome End-Zone Celebration

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 25.

Good Guessing

A little bit of Christmas fun for the Pittsburgh Steelers. As tweeted by the team Monday morning, players had to guess “What’s In the Box?” and I gotta say, if the football thing doesn’t work out, this might be their second calling. Across the board, the group nailed it. And some of the items were very fitting.

Watch the whole clip below.

szn of giving 🎁🤣 pic.twitter.com/dVUtfvEjEj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2023

Peterson Shopping Spree

On the field, Patrick Peterson is all about taking. Taking the ball away from the offense, just as he did with his interception in Saturday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. But off the field, Peterson is about giving.

Peterson helped put on a shopping spree earlier this month, one of several Steelers lending a helping hand around the holidays. Watch this montage from the team to show all the ways guys got involved this year to make an impact in the community beyond a football game.

End-Zone Celebration

Really cool moment here from Saturday’s game. As caught on camera, Alex Highsmith took the Steelers’ defense to the crowd after his interception of Jake Browning in this weekend’s win, celebrating with one of the kids in the crowd. I’m not completely sure if there’s a backstory here or if this was just a moment of chance, but it’s a classy and special moment that boy isn’t ever going to forget.

Final Day Of Pro Bowl Voting

Today is the final day fans can cast their ballots for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. From here, coaches and players will make up the rest of the voting to determine who is named to this year’s Pro Bowl, held in February ahead of the Super Bowl. For the second year, instead of an 11-on-11 game, there will be a series of competitions and mini-games, including dodgeball and tug-of-war, leading up to a flag football game.

You can make all your Steelers’ selections by clicking the link here. T.J. Watt seems like the only Steelers lock, though others like K Chris Boswell and ST Miles Killebrew are also worthy.