Depot After Dark: Bettis-Urlacher Anniversary, Browns Lose Another OT, Colts Sign Retired OT

Jerome Bettis’ Anniversary

RB Jerome Bettis’ most famous run (the good ones, at least, excluding his 2005 playoff fumble) came on this day in 2005. “The Bus” ran over Chicago Bears LB Brian Urlacher for this 5-yard TD run in the third quarter. An iconic play.

December 11, 2005: “The Bus” @JeromeBettis36 runs through Brian Urlacher for a touchdown en route to a 21-9 win over the Bears. pic.twitter.com/O7QR0cAKHI — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) December 11, 2020

On a day in which the snow fell heavily late in the game, Bettis finished with 17 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns. It would be his final 100-yard game of his NFL career.

Browns Drop Another Tackle

The Cleveland Browns have lost another offensive tackle. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that rookie OT Dawand Jones is out for the season due to knee surgery.

#Browns Dawand Jones has a knee injury that will require surgery, out for the season, Stefanski says — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 11, 2023

The Ohio State product is the team’s second offensive tackle to be lost for the year, following RT Jack Conklin, who went down in Week One. Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills has also missed several weeks due to a knee injury. Jones had been battling a knee injury that, at one point, forced the team to rotate tackles against T.J. Watt and the Steelers, using Jones as a “pass-down” tackle. Before getting hurt, Jones had impressed with his quickness for his massive frame. Once considered a top tackle in the 2023 draft, he fell to the fourth round due to concerns over his work ethic and weight. But he looks like a steal for Cleveland.

Despite all of their injuries, the Browns are 8-5 and in second place in the AFC North.

Drake Maye Declares

North Carolina QB Drake Maye has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He made the announcement on social media Monday evening.

Considered one of the top quarterbacks of the expected ’24 class, Maye threw for 63 touchdowns in his Tar Heels’ career. His best season came in 2022, tossing 38 touchdowns while leading UNC to a 9-5 record and an ACC Championship Game berth (though they lost to Clemson). His stats came down this past year, throwing just 24 scores, while his completion percentage dropped about three points.

Along with USC’s Caleb Williams, Washington’s Michael Penix, LSU’s Jayden Daniels (if they all declare), and Oregon’s Bo Nix, Maye figures to hear his name called on Day One and could become a Top-Five pick.

Colts Bring OT Out of Retirement

Like the Steelers with inside linebackers, the Indianapolis Colts are bringing an offensive tackle out of retirement. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, veteran Jared Veldheer is unretiring and signing with the team’s practice squad.

Blast from the past: Veteran OT Jared Veldheer is coming out of retirement and signing to the #Colts practice squad today, per source. pic.twitter.com/2oxGhTOLJl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2023

Veldheer last played for the Colts in 2020, starting just one regular-season game late in the year before starting in their playoff loss to Jacksonville. Now 36 years old, he’s putting his cleats back on, though it’s not clear if he will be elevated and play against the Steelers this Saturday. That would be a stretch.