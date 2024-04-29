Depot After Dark: Steelers Ace Draft, WVU Coach Congratulates Frazier, Steelers WR Draft History

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 28.

STEELERS ACE DRAFT

We have seen several analysts’ draft grades come through over the course of the last day since the 2024 NFL Draft ended. They have all been extremely positive for the Steelers, and rightfully so. The intersection of need and value lined up perfectly throughout much of the draft and that ultimately led to a high GPA on when it comes to draft grades.

René Bugner compiled all of the draft grades on X from major media outlets and compiled them in ranked order by GPA, and the consensus shows that the Steelers had the best draft of any team.

🏈🧑🏻‍🎓 I´ve compiled 20 evaluations of the 2024 NFL draft and totaled the team grades.

Here is the spreadsheet. Sorted by GPA for all 32 teams.

I also sorted the 20 evaluations by GPA. From left (soft graders) to right (hard graders).

Thanks to all who give out grades every year! pic.twitter.com/53EozhxKQT — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) April 28, 2024

WVU COACH CONGRATULATES FRAZIER

The Steelers’ new center Zach Frazier won’t have to travel very far from home to get to his new place of work. He was the perfect intersection of need and value in the draft, and should be able to make an immediate impact on the Steelers’ offense.

His head coach at WVU, Neal Brown, posted a congratulatory message on X. Frazier was an immediate starter as a freshman and became a three-time team captain as he helped turn the program around.

“You made an incredible impact on our program, you changed our course,” Brown said.

STEELERS WR DRAFT HISTORY

Over the years the Steelers have built up quite the reputation for drafting wide receivers. Rarely spending a first-round pick on one, they have still managed to find several difference makers in the mid-to-late rounds. They are hoping to do the same this year with Roman Wilson, who they drafted with their first third-round pick at No. 84 overall.

Since 2000, all but three or four of the drafted receivers have worked out pretty well.